Who should Manchester United sell in major summer overhaul?

It could be a busy summer at Manchester United as the club are prepared to listen to offers for nearly all their squad in the transfer market.

While Erik ten Hag’s future is also under scrutiny, the new backroom team pieced together under the Ineos and Sir Jim Ratcliffe ownership are ready to make big changes after taking control of all footballing operations.

Newly appointed technical director Jason Wilcox is set to be responsible for assessing the first-team squad, and a major overhaul is planned after a disappointing season.

Manchester United are sixth in the Premier League table, currently 26 points adrift of leaders Arsenal, which underlines the seismic chasm that the new football operations team must close if the club are to compete for the biggest trophies again.

So, with big decisions to be made this summer, who should Manchester United sell and who should they keep?

Andre Onana

The goalkeeper has improved since a difficult start to life at Old Trafford, but United would struggle to recoup the £47.2m fee they paid Inter 12 months ago anyway. Keep.

Diogo Dalot

Arguably United’s player of the season and someone you would want to have around the club if there was a major overhaul in the summer. Also under contract until 2028. Keep.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

There would certainly be Premier League interest in a right back who is among the best at one-on-one defending on his day, but he’s not good enough for where United should be. Sell.

Harry Maguire

Although he’s been one of their better performers this season, United wanted to sell Maguire last summer and should make sure they do this time. The England centre-back is entering the last year of his contract and while United won’t get anywhere near the £80m they paid for him, there could be offers from mid-table clubs and United should accept what they can get. Sell.

( Getty Images )

Raphael Varane

The World Cup winner is out of contract this summer. There is an option for a further year. United should only trigger it if they are confident of selling the 31-year-old. Either way, his future is not at Old Trafford. Sell if you can, free transfer if not.

Victor Lindelof

Like Wan-Bissaka, the Sweden international is entering the final year of his contract and United have had more than enough time to realise that he’s not quite at the level required - although a decision would have to be made if Maguire and Varane had already left. Sell.

Lisandro Martinez

Brilliant last season, injured this season. The World Cup winner could be among the few in the United squad who would attract a big fee if he is sold. Yet he is also a favourite of Ten Hag. Keep.

Willy Kambwala

The 19-year-old has done well at times when stepping into the back-line and could be an asset for the future. In the age of PSR, however, United could recoup a considerable amount of profit if they find a suitor. Manchester City would sell. United should sell.

Jonny Evans

The 36-year-old would never have expected to feature so prominently this season after being signed as experienced injury cover. United should make sure they are not in the same position to need to extend the veteran’s contact. Free transfer.

Luke Shaw

If it wasn’t for the injury record, United could definitely convince an ambitious mid-table Premier League club into making a bid for the England international, although there would certainly be no resale value if they do. Keep.

Tyrell Malacia

One of Ten Hag’s first signings has barely played this season due to injury. The 24-year-old left-back may have to go on loan first to generate some interest. Loan out.

Casemiro

Brilliant last season, a shadow of his former self this season. That four-year contract is looking more brainless every game. United should hope the five-time Champions League winner attracts interest from Saudi Arabia. Sell.

( Getty Images )

Sofyan Amrabat

United have an option to buy the Moroccan following his loan from Fiorentina. Though, as he is clearly not the same player who starred during the World Cup, they should not do so under any circumstances. Loan expires.

Kobbie Mainoo

A breakthrough star this season, United should be doing everything they can to keep the 19-year-old and build their new team around him. Keep.

Scott McTominay

His late goals have often rescued United, but the club wanted to sell last summer and should cash-in before he enters the final year of his contract. Should have lots of interest from Premier League clubs. Sell.

Christian Eriksen

The Dane has been a good servant for United over the past two seasons but is past his best. There’s an argument that he’s worth keeping for another year as transfer offers would be so low, but United should sell if they can. Sell.

Bruno Fernandes

A tricky one. Clearly Fernandes is United’s best player and they would be in an even worse position without him. But he would also command the biggest transfer fee in the squad if another European superpower was interested. Do you really want to sell your captain during a rebuild? Keep.

( Getty Images )

Mason Mount

His first year at Old Trafford has been a disaster, and United would get nowhere near the £55m they paid for the England international if they sell. United may have to hope Mount returns to the form that made him an England regular and one of the most exciting young players in Europe. Keep.

Marcus Rashford

United don’t want to sell Rashford, who has struggled for form this season amid a difficult year off the pitch. There is an argument that both parties could benefit from parting ways, particularly if United are offered a big fee from Europe or elsewhere. Certainly, Rashford’s value is not as high as it would have been following a 30-goal campaign last year. Perhaps you keep, and hope he finds form again. Keep, unless a huge offer comes in and Rashford wants to go.

( Getty Images )

Alejandro Garnacho

The 19-year-old is a future star who is under contract for four more years. Like with Mainoo, United should be looking to build around him. Keep.

Antony

The signing of the Brazilian for £86m has been a disaster, and his future could be linked with Ten Hag’s. United would be lucky to get half what they paid Ajax two years ago, which in itself could be bad news for PSR. Ten Hag has shown faith in the winger but it’s hard to see how another manager would if the Dutchman is replaced this summer. Sell

Jadon Sancho

Another whose future will be linked with Ten Hag’s. The former England international won’t play for Ten Hag again unless he apologises for criticising him on social media. While both sides have been locked in a stalemate, Sancho has shone on his return to Borussia Dortmund, who may want to re-sign him in the summer permanently. Sancho can still be an asset to United, just not under Ten Hag, it seems. Sell, unless Ten Hag is sacked.

Mason Greenwood

Sir Jim Ratcliffe appeared to leave the door open for Greenwood, who was charged with attempted rape, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and controlling and coercive behaviour, to return this summer but United now want to cut ties completely. The 22-year-old has been on loan at Getafe this season and a decision to integrate Greenwood back into the squad would almost certainly trigger a backlash beyond sections of the United support. Sell.

Amad Diallo

His winner against Liverpool was United’s highlight of the season but the club may look to cash-in as he enters the final year of his contract. Sell.

Rasmus Hojlund

A goal-scoring spree in February and March provided enough encouragement that the 21-year-old can play a big part in United’s future, although there are still a few questions ahead of his second season. Keep.

Antony Martial

An unfortunate symbol of the modern Manchester United. The Frenchman’s contract expires this summer and the club have no plans to trigger a one-year extension. The 28-year-old has made just seven starts this season and has been sidelined since December. Free transfer.