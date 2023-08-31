Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With the transfer window close to closing, Manchester United go in search of a final few signings having already made a number of high-profile signings earlier in the window.

The latest deal saw Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund sign for an initial £64 million to add to Erik ten Hag’s options up front. Mason Mount has also arrived from Chelsea, while Andre Onana from Inter has taken over from David de Gea in goal.

With a takeover at Old Trafford still yet to be completed, there is still a degree of uncertainty over how much money Ten Hag has at his disposal, with the Glazer family still in control of the club. Manchester United finished in the top four and reached two cup finals last season, a big improvement on their competitiveness in previous campaigns - but more may still be required to challenge at the very top.

Here’s the latest news and updates concerning any transfers to and from Old Trafford:

Sofyan Amrabat

After his stellar performance at the World Cup in December last year, Sofyan Amrabat attracted interest from a host of top European clubs. The Fiorentina midfielder has not played for the Serie A club since the start of the season with his future still up in the air, and it now looks like a move to Manchester United is most likely if it can be agreed upon before the deadline.

Despite their long-standing interest, United are struggling to raise the funds to buy him because of Financial Fair Play considerations and are looking at a loan instead. The Daily Mail has reported that Fiorentina have already rejected a £1.7m loan offer for the Moroccan, with the Serie A club keen to ensure that there is an obligation to buy clause inserted in any deal between the two clubs.

Marc Cucurella

United are also working on bringing in a left-back before the transfer window closes after Luke Shaw joined Tyrell Malacia on the treatment table, with Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella their preferred candidate. They have also considered Tottenham’s Sergio Reguilon and Lyon’s Nicolas Tagliafico.

The left-back played 90 minutes in Chelsea’s 2-1 Carabao Cup win over AFC Wimbledon on Wednesday, with boss Mauricio Pochettino suggesting that the Spaniard remains in the club’s plans.

“I don’t know anything (about Cucurella),” he said after the match. “All the players that are involved every day on the training ground with us are in our plans. Then, things happen, it’s the decision of both the club and the player, and if something happens in the next few days, we will communicate to you.”

Dean Henderson

Despite the departure of David de Gea, it would appear that Dean Henderson’s time at the Manchester club may be coming to an end after the arrival of Andre Onana earlier in the window. The goalkeeper spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest and may yet depart again, with a deal with Crystal Palace set to be announced imminently.

Altay Bayindir

And another new goalkeeper may already be on their way in, with Altay Bayindir pictured at an Istanbul Airport preparing to fly to England and complete his move to Old Trafford. The Fenerbahçe stopper will join for a fee in the region of £5m.