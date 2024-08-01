Support truly

Manchester United are looking to further strengthen their defence according to reports, expressing an interest to sign Bayern Munich centre-back Matthijs de Ligt after splashing £52m on Leny Yoro from Lille.

De Ligt has been left out of Bayern’s pre-season tour in South Korea, with the Dutchman now seemingly more likely to make a move this summer. Having worked with him in the past, Erik ten Hag appears keen to restore his relationship with the former Ajax captain and, earlier last month, revealed that he had hoped to bring him to United a number of years ago.

While Yoro looks to be a positive addition to Old Trafford, the 18-year-old will need a more experienced head to play alongside him - and is also now sidelined through injury - with United maintaining their search for defensive reinforcements following the departure Raphael Varane to Serie A side Como.

In an interview with Dutch media outlet AD, Ten Hag said: “It remains to be seen whether Matthijs de Ligt will come, I know him well.

“I wanted to sign him two years ago but, at that time, he was already very far along to join Bayern.”

Meanwhile, Scott McTominay, who is out of contract next summer, has been linked with a move to both Fulham and Galatasaray.

The 27-year-old was a mainstay in Ten Hag’s side last season – scoring a total of ten goals from midfield – but United are now open to offers of between £25m and £30m for the Scotland international, according to Manchester Evening News.

Fulham remain slightly off the mark with their valuation, though, after reportedly submitting a third bid of £23m, which United seems unlikely to accept.

According to TEAMtalk, Turkish side Galatasaray have limited their budget to even less, with manager Okan Buruk reportedly willing to pay no more than £12.7m.

Regarding other defensive options, United are set to finalise the signing of Bayern right-back Noussair Mazraoui, with a deal in the region of £15m to be reached in the coming days.

Ten Hag is also on the hunt for other centre-backs should De Ligt choose not to join the Premier League, as Yoro’s pre-season foot injury will keep him out of the side for the next three months.

But, with United now removing themselves from talks to sign Jarrad Branthwaite, who is valued at £70m by Everton, their options appear to be slightly reduced.