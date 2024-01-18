Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s investment in the club expected to be confirmed in early February, Manchester United could yet be on the lookout for additions in the January transfer window.

Erik ten Hag’s side have slipped way from the chase for a top four place and look in need of a boost to the Dutchman’s options despite a significant number of arrivals over the last couple of years.

Defensively, the reliance on Jonny Evans and occasional deployment of Luke Shaw centrally suggest a centre-half might be a wise signing, while Jadon Sancho departure on loan could free up a place for a new winger.

Here are some of the latest Manchester United transfer rumours.

Ronald Araujo

Barcelona defender Araujo, primarily a centre-back but also comfortable on the right, has established himself as a key figure in the Catalan city, and at 24 appears to still have developing to do. He would not come cheap - Sky Germany have quoted a possible fee of around £70m, but suggest that Manchester United have made an enquiry.

A deal might be more likely in the summer.

Matthijs de Ligt

Another possible defensive target is De Ligt, who worked under Erik ten Hag with Ajax before joining Juventus in 2019. Now of Bayern Munich, the Dutchman has been out of favour this season and German outlet BILD has reported tension between the centre-back and manager Thomas Tuchel.

A knee injury suffered during a training camp in Portugal is not thought to be serious.

Michael Olise

(Action Images via Reuters)

Crystal Palace youngster Olise is regarded as one of the Premier League’s most promising players, with the ability to play across an attacking midfield three. The France Under-21 international was heavily linked with Chelsea last summer before signing a new four-year deal.

ESPN report that Manchester United have discussed a summer move which could see Aaron Wan-Bissaka go the other way. The right-back was signed from the south London club for a significant fee in 2019.

Facundo Pellistri

One player who may be making a swifter exit is Pellistri, with the young Uruguay winger likely to leave on loan as Manchester United bid to aid his development. La Liga side Granada are leading the chase.