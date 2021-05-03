Edwin van der Sar has maintains he will only work for Ajax and Manchester United but admits he is yet to receive an approach over replacing Ed Woodward at his former club.

The Ajax CEO was contacted “a couple of years ago” about a role at Old Trafford and given Woodward is now set to leave the club at the end of this year, the 50-year-old has been mentioned as a possible successor.

United have been linked with hiring somebody to operate in a role likened to a sporting director, which has been missing in recent years and could appeal to Van der Sar.

“It’s nothing new for me, my name circulates there for a long time,” Van der Sar told ESPN Netherlands’ Goedemorgen Eredivisie. “[With] the work and pressure, you should have a feeling with the club.

“The pressure is different and I won’t work at a club where I don’t have a feeling. I could only do this for Ajax or United. I would not work for any other clubs.

“I am really happy with how we have [developed] Ajax in the last couple of years. We had ambitions 10 years ago to reach the top of Europe.

“We have reached that. We had to work really hard, we don’t have a rich owner and the government didn’t help us.”