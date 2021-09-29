Manchester United don’t have winning momentum heading into their Champions League match against Villarreal on Wednesday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were defeated 1-0 by a late Aston Villa goal but Bruno Fernandes had the opportunity to equalise as United were given a penalty.

However, the star missed the attempt and so instead of topping the Premier League table the club sit in fourth.

Fernandes said on social media: “I once again took the responsibility given to me almost since [the day] I joined United and I will take it again without any fear or dread whenever called upon.

“Thank you for all your support after the final whistle! Hearing you chant my name in the stadium was very emotional. I will come back stronger for me, because these are the standards I hold myself to.”

The star will look to be improved against Villarreal but when is the match and how can I watch? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 8pm on Wednesday, 29 September at Old Trafford.

Where can I watch?

The fixture will be available to watch on BT Sport 3 with coverage starting at 7.15pm. Subscribers will also be able to stream the game on the app and website.

Team news

For United, Marcus Rashford and Amad Diallo remain out through injury. Harry Maguire is out while Luke Shaw took a knock in their defeat to Aston Villa. Aaron Wan-Bissaka is suspended.

For Villarreal, Gerard Moreno remains injured and Dani Raba, Samuel Chukwueze and Juan Foyth are in doubt for the fixture. Francis Coquelin will also not feature as he is suspended.

Predicted line-ups

United: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Telles, Fred, McTominay, Pogba, Fernandes, Greenwood, Ronaldo

Villarreal: Rulli; Estupinan, Torres, Albiol, Pedraza; Pino, Capoue, Parejo, Trigueros; Dia, Alcacer

Odds

United - 4/9

Draw - 17/5

Villarreal - 11/2

Prediction

Solskjaer won’t make the same mistake twice against Villarreal and United will be dogged after losing their opener to Young Boys. The Spanish side will present a challenge but United will come out on top. United 1-0 Villarreal.