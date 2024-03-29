Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester United fans have spoken out in anger against the decision to move their Premier League match against Brentford at the weekend to the late kick off time.

The match is due to kick off at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday 30 March at 8pm GMT.

The kick off time is just two minutes before the last train is scheduled to depart London St Pancras for Manchester Piccadilly. London Euston is not in service this weekend because of engineering works between London and Milton Keynes.

The day after the game on Sunday there are also no direct services between London and Manchester, with almost all journeys scheduled to take well over three hours.

Drivers and rail passengers have already been warned of huge delays this bank holiday weekend, worsened by extreme weather triggering mass train cancellations.

The RAC warned journeys on the road could take up to twice as long as usual, which could affect Manchester United fans travelling even after the game, which is likely to finish at 10pm, or the following day. The journey by road is set to be a 410-mile round trip.

A spokesperson for the Manchester United Supporters’ Trust told the Telegraph: “Sadly match-going supporters are all too used to the fact that we seem to be the last people considered when kick-off times are determined.

“For the fourth time this season, United are away from home at 8pm on a Saturday which just goes to show the blatant disregard the TV companies and football authorities have for match-going fans.

“During Covid they said that football without fans is nothing - it’s time for the football authorities to show they meant it.”

Many fans have also taken to twitter to express their displeasure at having their fourth match of the season moved to the 8pm slot.

It is not the first time this season that fans have been aggrieved at the schedule. Chelsea fans were upset when their clash against Wolves was moved to Christmas Eve.