Easter travel – live: Storm Nelson brings bank holiday chaos as planes can’t land and flooding cancels trains
Journeys on popular routes such as the M25 are expected to take twice as long
Britons hoping to get away for the Easter bank holiday weekend have had their plans dashed as Storm Nelson leaves planes unable to land and trains cancelled.
The Spanish-named storm is expected to bring 70mph winds to some coastal areas of the UK as the country gears up for a wet long weekend.
Great Western Railway closed multiple lines on Thursday due to flooding. All lines between Westbury and Swindon were closed due to the disruption and the main line from Paddington to Bristol Temple Meads was also closed.
People looking to fly to their destinations this weekend have also faced disruption as some planes have struggled to land amid the strong winds.
Two million holidaymakers are set to take flight over the weekend, with one airport bracing for “record-breaking” passenger numbers.
Dramatic footage showed an easyJet flight wobble on the runway before aborting a landing at Gatwick Airport at around 12:30pm. It landed ten minutes later successfully.
For motorists, the RAC warned that journeys on the road could take up to twice as long as usual this weekend as 14 million people are expected to set off.
UK Border Force staff to strike at Heathrow airport
More than 600 Border Force officers deployed at Heathrow airport will walk out for four days from 11 April – potentially causing chaos as families return from Easter holidays.
The strike by members of the PCS union has been timed to hit the busiest days for arrival at the UK’s biggest airport.
In a ballot that closed last week, PCS members who carry out immigration controls and passport checks at Heathrow airport voted by nine to one to walk out over a new roster and imposed changes to shift patterns.
The union says the changes could see as many as 250 staff losing their jobs.
The PCS general secretary, Fran Heathcote, said: “Ministers have 14 days to withdraw these unfair and unnecessary proposals or our members at Heathrow will take strike action.
“Consultation with staff has been a farce, with our members having little or no choice about the new arrangements.
“Ripping up flexible working arrangements is no way to treat staff especially, as the government says, their work is critical to our nation’s security.
“Some members are heart-broken that the Border Force has become ‘unprofessional and inhumane’.
“If the government is serious about border security, it should look at Border Force officers’ job security, look after its staff, scrap the changes and work with us to protect jobs and working conditions.”
The Independent has asked the Home Office for a response
Airport packed for Easter getaway hopefuls as planes struggle to land
Airports are packed with eager holidaymakers today as planes face difficulty landing amid extreme winds and heavy rain.
Drivers, rail passengers and now jet-setters are facing travel chaos as many attempt to get their Easter weekend started.
Two million holidaymakers are set to take flight over the weekend, with one airport bracing for “record-breaking” passenger numbers.
Turkey, Dubai and the Canary Islands are among the most popular destinations amid wet and windy weather forecast for the UK, although trips to Dublin are also in demand.
Travel trade organisation Abta said airports are reporting “strong numbers”, with 175,000 due to leave from Stansted, 105,000 from Luton, 160,000 from Manchester, 79,000 from Birmingham, and 89,000 from Edinburgh between Friday and Monday.
Manchester Airport managing director Chris Woodroofe said: ‘It’s exciting that record numbers of people will be taking off from here this Easter: 320,000 people will travel (through the airport) over the bank holiday weekend - that’s up 7 per cent on April 2023.’
It comes as dramatic footage showed an easyJet flight from Faro abort a landing at Gatwick Airport in heavy rain and strong winds at around 12:30pm.
The Airbus A320 wobbles from side to side before pulling up again to avoid disaster. It landed ten minutes later successfully.
Not very Great Western Railway
Rail passengers hoping to travel between London Paddington, the West of England and South Wales face an Easter full of problems.
The main line from Paddington to Bristol Temple Meads is blocked because of flooding.
Passengers are being told by GWR: “Network Rail advise that due to flooding at Christian Malford, only one line is currently available between Swindon and Chippenham, meaning trains will have to ‘take it in turns’ to use the one available track.
“This will cause delays on the route between London Paddington and Bristol Temple Meads via Swindon, Chippenham and Bath Spa.”
On Sunday, the main line west of the capital will be disrupted in the morning due to emergency engineering works to sets of points.
Passengers are warned: “Emergency engineering works will affect services between London Paddington and Reading this Sunday. Customers are advised not to travel until midday.
“Repairs need to be undertaken to sets of points over Saturday night and Sunday morning to prevent further disruption affecting more passengers after the weekend.
“Trains will continue to operate between Reading and Bristol, South Wales, and Devon and Cornwall. However, there may be short-notice changes and cancellations, and customers are advised to check journeys beforehand.
“We’re very sorry for any inconvenience caused. Ticket acceptance will be in place with South Western Railway between Waterloo and Reading, and Chiltern Railways between Marylebone and Oxford.”
