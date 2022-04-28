Manchester United will welcome Chelsea to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Thursday evening.

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to play once again for the club and has been impressive this season despite being in a team which hasn’t found form. And though the Portuguese star has scored some beautiful goals for the team, it’s thought new permanent manager Erik ten Hag doesn’t want to feature him in his side next season.

Netherlands legend Marco van Basten has warned him not to exclude Ronaldo.

“Ronaldo is a player who does his own thing, but as long as he delivers, you have to give him a place in the team,” he said speaking to the Rondo show. “Ten Hag will take into account that he cannot ask the same things physically from Cristiano Ronaldo that he will be asking of an 18-year-old.

“Of course, Ronaldo will need to work hard – and I am sure he will work hard because I can see Ten Hag having an influence on him to get him to play how he wants. I will give Erik one piece of advice: don’t listen to the media when you start there.

“He will have such a massive focus on his own job, on his work on the training ground and on the team. And when he does that, I am sure he can change everything at United.”

Team news

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 7,45pm on Thursday, 28 April at Old Trafford.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Subscribers can also stream the game on the Sky Go app.

Team news

Harry Maguire, Fred and Jadon Sancho are all unavailable for Manchester United, while Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani and Luke Shaw remain out and Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a doubt.

Antonio Rudiger and Reece James are expected to be back in the squad but Mateo Kovacic, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell are out. Andreas Christensen is a doubt after missing the match against West Ham with illness.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Telles; Matic, McTominay; Lingard, Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo.

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Loftus-Cheek, Kante, Alonso; Mount; Havertz, Werner.

Odds

Manchester United - 21/10

Draw - 5/2

Chelsea - 6/5

Prediction

Results may not have gone Chelsea’s way of late in the league but their position in the table and form should be enough to see them overcome United at Old Trafford. Ralf Rangnick’s side do have the home advantage but they are struggling and so the Blues will capitalise on their lack of cohesion. Manchester United 1-3 Chelsea.