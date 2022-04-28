Chelsea will travel to Manchester United in the Premier League on Thursday evening following the news Antonio Rudiger will leave at the end of the season.

Rudiger was offered a contract at the Blues before the club was hit with sanctions and the star wanted to negotiate a higher fee. However, the sanctions meant it wasn’t possible which is why the German international is leaving.

Tuchel said: “We fought hard; I fought hard on a personal level. We made big offers to him, and the club tried everything. But for some weeks we cannot fight any more because we have the sanctions. We cannot adjust. We cannot continue, and so it is what it is.”

And he added: “He deserves my full support because he delivered incredible performances right until today. I’m just happy that I had the chance to coach him and to have him in the team. Because he was nothing but brilliant.”

But will he play against United and how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 7,45pm on Thursday, 28 April at Old Trafford.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Subscribers can also stream the game on the Sky Go app.

Team news

Harry Maguire, Fred and Jadon Sancho are all unavailable for Manchester United, while Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani and Luke Shaw remain out and Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a doubt.

Antonio Rudiger and Reece James are expected to be back in the squad but Mateo Kovacic, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell are out. Andreas Christensen is a doubt after missing the match against West Ham with illness.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Telles; Matic, McTominay; Lingard, Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo.

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Loftus-Cheek, Kante, Alonso; Mount; Havertz, Werner.

Odds

Manchester United - 21/10

Draw - 5/2

Chelsea - 6/5

Prediction

Results may not have gone Chelsea’s way of late in the league but their position in the table and form should be enough to see them overcome United at Old Trafford. Ralf Rangnick’s side do have the home advantage but they are struggling and so the Blues will capitalise on their lack of cohesion. Manchester United 1-3 Chelsea.