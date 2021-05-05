Premier League confirm date for rearranged Manchester United vs Liverpool clash

The Premier League have announced the date for the rearranged clash between Manchester United and Liverpool.

Originally scheduled for Sunday, the game was called off late on after protests from the home supporters prevented the teams from leaving their hotel and saw a number of fans get onto the Old Trafford pitch.

The fixture will now take place on Thursday, 13 May with a kick-off time of 8:15pm.

It means United’s list of games faces a real pile-up toward the end of the season, as they will play Leicester just two days earlier, at 6pm on Tuesday 11 May.

United face Roma in the Europa League this Thursday, followed by a trip to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday, 9 May - a total of four games in seven days between the 6 and 13 May.

Barring an astounding collapse in the semi-final second leg, they will progress to the Europa League final to play either Arsenal or Villarreal.

Following the weekend scenes, the fall-out has seen the likes of Gary Neville say that the Glazer family, the owners of Man United, have been sent a “warning” and there are further protests expected.

Bruno Fernandes was quick to dismiss suggestions of similarities between the weekend events and when Sporting fans attacked the squad during his time there, noting there are no issues between players and supporters at Man United.

The next Old Trafford match will be the clash against Leicester, who are one place behind United in the league table, but Brendan Rodgers says he has no concerns about the viability and safety of the match taking place.