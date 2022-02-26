Manchester United vs Watford prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?
Everything you need to know about the Premier League match at Old Trafford
Manchester United welcome Watford to Old Trafford looking to capitalise on their fine draw in Madrid midweek.
The Red Devils pegged back Diego Simeone’s Atletico thanks to Anthony Elanga’s smart finish, seizing the advantage after the first leg of the Champions League last 16 tie.
Focus now switches to the Premier League and a top four hunt, with Arsenal breathing down their necks.
Watford meanwhile are desperate, with their relegation battle lookin increasingly ominous after a heavy loss to Crystal Palace midweek.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Premier League game at Old Trafford this afternoon.
When is it?
The match will kick-off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday, 26 February at Old Trafford, Manchester.
How can I watch?
The match will not be broadcasted on UK television. Although you can follow live updates here on Indy Football.
Team news
Edinson Cavani (groin) misses out here with Ralf Rangnick sweating on the availability of Scott McTominay (illness). Anthony Elanga will surely displace Marcus Rashford after their contrasting runs of form.
Peter Etebo and Nicolas Nkoulou continue to be unavailable, with Joao Pedro and Juraj Kucka doubtful.
Predicted line-ups
Manchester United XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles; Fred, Pogba; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo
Watford XI: Foster; Femenia, Cathcart, Samir, Kamara; Louza, Kayembe, Sissoko; Sarr, Hernandez, Dennis
Odds
Manchester United: 3/10
Draw: 9/2
Watford: 17/2
Prediction
United appear to have found a spark after digging in midweek in Madrid to earn a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid. Ralf Rangnick will surely maintain that momentum against a poor Watford side now looking destined for a return to the Championship.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies