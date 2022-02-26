Manchester United welcome Watford to Old Trafford looking to capitalise on their fine draw in Madrid midweek.

The Red Devils pegged back Diego Simeone’s Atletico thanks to Anthony Elanga’s smart finish, seizing the advantage after the first leg of the Champions League last 16 tie.

Focus now switches to the Premier League and a top four hunt, with Arsenal breathing down their necks.

Watford meanwhile are desperate, with their relegation battle lookin increasingly ominous after a heavy loss to Crystal Palace midweek.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Premier League game at Old Trafford this afternoon.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday, 26 February at Old Trafford, Manchester.

How can I watch?

The match will not be broadcasted on UK television. Although you can follow live updates here on Indy Football.

Team news

Edinson Cavani (groin) misses out here with Ralf Rangnick sweating on the availability of Scott McTominay (illness). Anthony Elanga will surely displace Marcus Rashford after their contrasting runs of form.

Peter Etebo and Nicolas Nkoulou continue to be unavailable, with Joao Pedro and Juraj Kucka doubtful.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles; Fred, Pogba; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

Watford XI: Foster; Femenia, Cathcart, Samir, Kamara; Louza, Kayembe, Sissoko; Sarr, Hernandez, Dennis

Odds

Manchester United: 3/10

Draw: 9/2

Watford: 17/2

Prediction

United appear to have found a spark after digging in midweek in Madrid to earn a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid. Ralf Rangnick will surely maintain that momentum against a poor Watford side now looking destined for a return to the Championship.