Jarrod Bowen arrives at Old Trafford before kick-off (PA)

Manchester United are taking on West Ham United at Old Trafford this afternoon as they look to maintain their challenge for a top four place against a close rival. The Red Devils currently sit seventh in the Premier League table, two points behind the Hammers having player a game fewer. Ralf Rangnick’s arrival has not quite heralded the overhaul in performances and results the United hierarchy would have been hoping for — the German has overseen only two victories in five league matches since Christmas.

David Moyes Irons, meanwhile, are enjoying a fine season both domestically and in Europe, having progressed to the Europa League round-of-16 after winning their group. They lost their previous fixture at home to struggling Leeds United but had won the three preceding games, scoring nine goals in the process. The likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are also aiming to qualify for next season’s Champions League and both sides will be desperate for a win here to not only further their own challenge but also compromise the efforts of a competitor.

Follow all the latest updates from the Premier League game at Old Trafford below, after the conclusion of Everton vs Aston Villa.