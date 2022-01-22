Manchester United vs West Ham LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Cristiano Ronaldo starts
Follow all the latest updates from the match at Old Trafford as West Ham take on fellow top-four chasers Manchester United
Manchester United are taking on West Ham United at Old Trafford this afternoon as they look to maintain their challenge for a top four place against a close rival. The Red Devils currently sit seventh in the Premier League table, two points behind the Hammers having player a game fewer. Ralf Rangnick’s arrival has not quite heralded the overhaul in performances and results the United hierarchy would have been hoping for — the German has overseen only two victories in five league matches since Christmas.
David Moyes Irons, meanwhile, are enjoying a fine season both domestically and in Europe, having progressed to the Europa League round-of-16 after winning their group. They lost their previous fixture at home to struggling Leeds United but had won the three preceding games, scoring nine goals in the process. The likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are also aiming to qualify for next season’s Champions League and both sides will be desperate for a win here to not only further their own challenge but also compromise the efforts of a competitor.
Follow all the latest updates from the Premier League game at Old Trafford below, after the conclusion of Everton vs Aston Villa.
Everton 0 - 1 Aston Villa
78 mins: Anthony Gordon’s corner kick is headed out of the box by Lucas Digne but it bobbles up nicely for Demarai Gray to run onto a shot. He connects with the ball first time but leans back on the effort and hoofs the ball well over the goal.
Everton 0 - 1 Aston Villa
75 mins: Villa clear the free kick out of the box but Everton recover the ball and attack down the left again. Cash is called into the action and knocks the ball out for a throw in. The Toffees chuck it straight into the box and it’s Cash once again who heads the ball behind for a corner this time.
Everton 0 - 1 Aston Villa
73 mins: Carney Chukwuemeka is Steven Gerrard’s first Aston Villa change as Philippe Coutinho is replaced. The visitors have done nothing in Everton’s final third since the second half kicked off and are just hanging in here.
Richarlison is played in behind down the left and Matty Cash drags him back to give Everton a free kick. He picks up a yellow card for the effort too.
Man Utd vs West Ham: Line-ups
Kicking off at 3pm, Manchester United take on West Ham United at Old Trafford. Here’s a look at the starting line-ups.
Man Utd XI: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles, Fred, McTominay, Elange, Fernandes, Greenwood, Ronaldo
West Ham XI: Areola, Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Lanzini, Fornals, Bowen, Antonio
Everton 0 - 1 Aston Villa
70 mins: How many chances to Everton need?! Yerry Mina has a good opportunity from a corner. He rises above everyone in the box and directs a headed chance over to the top left corner but the ball sneaks wide of the post!
Emi Martinez is then booked for taking too long to restart the game with his goal kick.
Everton 0 - 1 Aston Villa
68 mins: Chance! It’s been all Everton. Anthony Gordon flies down the right side and plays a one-two with Richarlison to get the ball over to the side of the box. He swings a great ball into the middle and Ezri Konsa misses it as he throws himself at the pass. The ball comes to Dominic Calvert-Lewin but he has to lunge to reach it and he can’t control his shot. It hits his leg and bounces over the goal!
Everton 0 - 1 Aston Villa
66 mins: From zero shots in the first half, Everton have had seven already since the restart. They’ve pushed Villa back over the last 20 minutes or so and are unlucky to still be behind.
Abdoulaye Doucoure seems to have picked up a knock as has gone off with teenager Tyler Onyango the man to replace him.
Everton 0 - 1 Aston Villa
63 mins: Chance! Everton are getting closer! They win a corner and whip the ball into the box. Anthony Gordon flicks the ball across to Dominic Calvert-Lewin who keeps it in play on the byline with a header back into the middle. Ben Godfrey is there to fire a header at goal but Martinez gets a hand to it and Tyrone Mings heads it off the line!
Everton 0 - 1 Aston Villa
60 mins: Villa relieve the pressure with a strong run from Ramsey. He drives up through midfield and brings the ball to the edge of the box before getting squeezed by Yerry Mina and Allan. Mina is booked for the tackle and Villa have a free kick.
Philippe Coutinho is the one to take it but he’s too close to goal to get the ball over the wall and down in time to score. His effort goes over the goal.
Everton 0 - 1 Aston Villa
58 mins: Chance! Everton’s pressure almost pays off was Demarai Gray drives at the Aston Villa defence. He pulls a couple of defenders out of position and has his effort blocked by Tyrone Mings. The ball comes out to Gordon who flicks it quickly back into the box. Richarlison wins the header and loops it over towards the far corner but it narrowly goes over the crossbar!
