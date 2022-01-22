A key clash in the battle for European places will be on show at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon, where Manchester United host West Ham United.

David Moyes’ side have been extremely impressive for the majority of this term and remain in fourth in the Premier League table, where a huge battle is developing between at least four sides.

These teams met twice in short order earlier in the season, United winning in the league in dramatic fashion before the Hammers knocked them out of the Carabao Cup, but there’s arguably even more at stake this time around - in part due to Tottenham’s recent form.

Three places and just two points separate the sides ahead of kick-off, with West Ham having played a game more.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 3pm GMT on Saturday 22 January, 2022 at Old Trafford.

Where can I watch?

This match is not scheduled for live broadcast on UK TV. Highlights will be available after full-time and on Match of the Day from 10:30pm GMT on BBC One.

What is the team news?

United are not yet expected to see Aaron Wan-Bissaka or Paul Pogba back, but they could make the matchday squad if others are out. Jadon Sancho may return to the squad after missing midweek due to a bereavement. Eric Bailly is still away on AFCON duty, but Ralf Rangnick will hope to see at least one of Edinson Cavani or Luke Shaw pass a fitness test.

West Ham welcomed back Kurt Zouma to training but he’s not a likely starter. Angelo Ogbonna is also still out longer term. Tomas Soucek should return after his Covid isolation period ended and Mark Noble could also be available. Said Benrahma is away at the AFCON.

Predicted line-ups

MUN - De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Telles, McTominay, Fred, Fernandes, Greenwood, Elanga, Ronaldo

WHU - Fabianski, Coufal, Diop, Dawson, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals, Antonio

Odds

United 10/11

Draw 37/13

West Ham 31/10

Prediction

A tense but entertaining encounter with no real winner - unless it’s Antonio Conte’s team. Man United 2-2 West Ham.