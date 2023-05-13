Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Old Trafford
Follow live coverage as Manchester United face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League today.
Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.
Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.
It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.
It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
That is all for today - thanks for tuning in!
Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
United face a trip down to the south coast next Saturday as they face Bournemouth, while Wolves host Everton.
Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Goals from Martial and Garnacho are the difference as United secure a well-earnt 2-0 home victory against Wolves. United went deservedly in front in the 32nd minute after Antony scared the ball past Bentley to Martial, who smashed into the empty net. After the break, United continued to create the lion's share of the chances with Bentley - playing his first game in the Premier League - keeping Wolves in the game with superb saves to deny Sancho and Antony. However, United would eventually get their second, in the fourth minute of added time, as Garnacho finished off a sweeping counter-attacking move to secure all three points for the home side who extend their unbeaten home run to 27 games and move level on points with Newcastle United in third.
Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
FULL-TIME: MANCHESTER UNITED 2-0 WOLVES
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies