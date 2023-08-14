Manchester United vs Wolves LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more from Old Trafford tonight
Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils kick off their campaign against Gary O’Neil’s Wolves
The first week of Premier League action concludes tonight when Manchester United welcome Wolves to Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag has been working hard over the summer to update United’s squad with many fringe players being shipped out. The likes of Phil Jones, Alex Telles and Anthony Elanga have all left the club and not even big names such as David De Gea have survived Ten Hag’s overhaul.
In bringing new signings, Andre Onana, Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund, to the club the United boss hopes to add depth to his team as he looks to improve on a third place finish from last season. The Red Devils are looking to kick off their campaign with a victory and will be banking on Marcus Rashford replicating his incredible form from last year.
Wolves, meanwhile, are in a state of flux. They’re going through something of a rebuild themselves with a couple of key players exiting this summer. Adama Traore is out the door and Ruben Neves has been lured to Saudi Arabia. The midlands club still have a committed group of players though they’ll be hoping Gary O’Neil has the acumen to get the best out of them after the former Bournemouth boss replaced Julen Lopetegui earlier this month.
Follow all the action as Manchester United host Wolves in the Premier League:
What will Wolves’ gameplan be?
“It’s about getting everybody fully committed to the game plan and what we are,” said Gary O’Neil when asked how he plans to tackle Manchester United this evening.
“It’s early, we’ll have only been together three or four days before the game, but it’s a Premier League game, away at Manchester United, so we need everybody committed to everything we’ve got and see if we can pull off a really good positive result on our first outing.
“It won’t be anything too complicated, there will be some detail to go into the game and how we go about it, but the message from me to the group, to the supporters and to everyone involved will be to attack a game at Old Trafford, see where we can get to, see how we can perform and see where that gets us on the evening, dust ourselves down and go again.”
Ten Hag on improving his team
Erik ten Hag was asked how he hopes to build on an impressive debut season at Old Trafford.
“First of all, to keep that foundation. And it’s not normal that you have a season like last season, [when your home stadium is] like a fortress,” he said,
“We remember all the fights we were in, and we have to go again and to put 100 per cent effort in, in every game, but also in every training session to be ready for the fight. But we are looking forward to the fight. We are so, so excited for the fight. So that’s good.”
The Manchester United boss also added: “Yeah, it’s always a pleasure to enter Old Trafford and that is great. But it doesn’t matter if you play home or away. We have to win.”
Gary O’Neil previews tonight’s match against Man Utd
Wolves boss Gary O’Neil believes that tonight’s clash against Man Utd will be a big test for his team but he is looking forward to taking it on.
“It will be a big test. It always is,” said the Wolves manager, “When Wolves went there last season it was a big test, when I went there with Bournemouth last season it was a big test, when Man City go there it’s a big test, it’s a tough place to go, but I’m looking forwards to it.
“It’s a fantastic place to go and a massive place to take a team, and I’m proud to lead such a big club and go and compete at a top stadium against a top side.
“Of course, we want to come away with something, so a lot of work still to be done over the next 48 hours to make sure we’re ready.”
Erik ten Hag has told Harry Maguire to go to West Ham if he is not confident enough to fight for his place at Old Trafford.
Manchester United have accepted a £30m bid from the Hammers for their former captain, who has dropped out of the team as Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez have become the first-choice centre-back partnership.
But while Ten Hag insisted he wants to keep Maguire as he hopes to have two players for every spot in the side, he believes the England international should go if he does not believe he can get back into the side.
Erik ten Hag is excited for the new season
Speaking ahead of tonight’s match Erik ten Hag spoke to Manchester United’s website and explained how he is excited to kick off the new Premier League season.
“I’m excited, of course,” he said, “There’s always a lot of preparation for the manager, it starts really in an early moment. But for the players, six weeks, five weeks and then you want to have a proper game, a real game, and the team is ready for it.
“We are in a very good level. We know that, when we see all the data, we are so much further than last season. So, we are in a good place for fitness levels.”
Manchester United vs Wolves
Manchester United have only been defeated once in their last 12 home league games against Wolves with eight wins and three draws.
That defeat was a 1-0 loss in January 2022, when Joao Moutinho scored the winner. Wolves have lost five of the last six league meetings.
Gary O’Neil on facing Manchester United first up
Former Bournemouth boss, Gary O’Neil, has taken charge at Wolves and his first match is tonight against Manchester United. Here’s what he had to say about taking on the Red Devils.
“They’re a good side, a very good side, and I watched a fair bit of them in pre-season, but I’ve still got more to do,” said O’Neil,
“They’ve had some good performances and some fantastic players, and I think they will be better than they were last season from what I’ve seen, so it’s going to be a big challenge.
“The big challenge for me will be that every other club in the league have been working towards this game for six weeks in a certain way and we’ve had a very different pre-season to that and have been working in a different way until four or five days to go.
“But there are no excuses in there and I’m aware we have a Premier League game on Monday, so I want to make sure the group is as ready as we can be.”
Manchester United midfielder Fred has completed his transfer to Fenerbahce.
United announced a deal had been agreed between the two clubs on Friday and the Brazil international travelled to Turkey on Saturday for a medical and to discuss terms.
Both happened without an issue, so Fred heads to Istanbul in a move worth an initial 10million euros (£8.6m) rising to a possible 15m euros (£12.9m).
Man Utd vs Wolves prediction
Manchester United will open their campaign with a hard-fought for victory against a Wolves side that tend to play well against the Red Devils.
Manchester United 2-0 Wolves.
Predicted line-ups
It’s still not clear how the managers will decide to line-up their two teams with strong options throughout both squads. Based on pre-season games though here’s how we see the teams lining-up tonight:
Manchester United XI: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mount, Fernandes; Antony, Rashford, Garnacho.
Wolves XI: Sa; Doherty, Dawson, Kilman, Ait-Nouri; Lemina, Joao Gomes; Nunes, Sarabia, Neto; Cunha.
