Follow all the action as Manchester United begin their Champions League campaign on away soil against Young Boys tonight.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are riding a great wave of momentum after Cristiano Ronaldo’s comeback began with a comprehensive victory over Newcastle last weekend, and the Portuguese’s return has inspired the entire squad. United did fail to advance from the group stage last season, though, and they cannot afford any early slip-ups, with Villarreal, who defeated them in the Europa League final, and Atalanta making up Group F.
Solskjaer is confident that his squad are better-equipped to challenge late into the knockout stages this time around, with Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane significantly strengthening his squad, while Ronaldo has made no secret of his determination to win a sixth Champions League trophy. “You can see also the experience and quality that Raphael and Cristiano add,” Solskjaer said. “We’ve definitely learned, and the group is special, as a unit. They look after each other. The atmosphere is really good and that’s going to stand us in good stead, definitely.” Follow all the action live below:
It was a message that wasn’t expected, and certainly not that quickly. Ahead of last season’s Champions League knockout stages, BT did an entire programme on how Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are the future of football, the new pair set to dominate the world.
It had clearly riled Cristiano Ronaldo. Before Rio Ferdinand was even off air, the pundit’s phone pinged with a WhatsApp. It was from Ronaldo. “It’s not over.”
Manchester United and PSG are banking on the brilliance of modern football’s two greatest players in an era where sides are increasingly based around systems
Young Boys versus English opposition
Young Boys have won only one of their eight previous fixtures against English clubs with one draw and six defeats. Aside from their meetings with Man Utd in 2018/19, only one other meeting has been in this competition.
They were 3-0 up inside half an hour in the Champions League play-offs against Tottenham in 2010 and although it ended with a 3-2 victory they were eliminated in the return leg.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes his “special” group are better equipped to challenge for Champions League glory this season as Manchester United prepare to kick off their continental campaign in Switzerland:
Young Boys vs Man Utd
Young Boys’ previous Champions League campaign came in 2018/19 where they were drawn in the same group as Manchester United, Juventus and Valencia.
They finished bottom of Group H after suffering two defeats to the Red Devils, 3-0 and 1-0 respectively, but their campaign high note came in the final matchday of the group stage when they won 2-1 at home against Juventus.
United have arrived
Manchester United have arrived at the Wankdorf Stadium in Switzerland. Kick off for this one is at 17:45pm before Chelsea take on Zenit St Petersburg at 8pm.
Wagner’s back
Former Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner takes charge of his first ever Champions League match today as he leads Young Boys against Manchester United.
In June, the former Schalke boss replaced Gerardo Seoane as Young Boys head coach with Seoane moving to Bayer Leverkusen after leading Young Boys to last season’s title.
Wagner faced Manchester United four times as Huddersfield Town manager, winning once and losing three times. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s second match in charge of United was a 3-1 win over Wagner’s Huddersfield in December 2018.
Familiar foes for Young Boys
Tonight sees Young Boys kick off just their second ever Champions League group campaign and they start with exactly the same fixture as they did during their first run.
Manchester United were 3-0 winners on Matchday 1 in the 2018/19 season with Anthony Martial’s 66th-minute effort wrapping up the win after a first-half double from Paul Pogba.
Young Boys are relative newcomers at this level having come through qualifying for only the second time but Man United are making their fourth Champions League appearance in five years and 24th overall, although they suffered an early exit in the 2020/21 group stage.
French referee François Letexier will officiate Manchester United’s Champions League opener against Young Boys tonight.
The 32-year-old is a regular official in Ligue 1 and took charge of Liverpool’s 1-1 draw at FC Midtjylland in the Champions League group stages last season.
Solskjaer wants to challenge for trophies
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the new signings of Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo will help his side compete for trophies again and that he wants to bring the ‘magical feeling’ back to Old Trafford. He said:
Team news - Young Boys vs Man Utd
Young Boys XI: Von Ballmoos; Hefti, Camara, Lauper, Garcia; Sierro, Martins Pereira; Fassnacht, Aebischer, Moumi Ngamaleu; Elia
Manchester United XI: De Gea; Wan Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, Van de Beek; Sancho, Fernandes, Pogba; Ronaldo
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes three changes to the team that lined up against Newcastle on Saturday. Victor Lindelof comes in for Raphael Varane with Fred replacing Nemanja Matic. Donny Van de Beek also gets a rare start in midfield as he replaces Mason Greenwood.
