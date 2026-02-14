Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mansfield Town delivered a stunning FA Cup upset, overcoming Premier League side Burnley with a dramatic 2-1 victory at Turf Moor to reach the fifth round of the competition for the first time in over half a century.

The League One outfit, who arrived on a five-game winless streak, defied expectations by fighting back from a goal down to secure a memorable win.

Burnley, fresh from their first Premier League win since October, made nine changes to their starting XI, a decision that ultimately proved costly on a chastening afternoon.

The hosts squandered an early golden opportunity in the third minute when Ashley Barnes inexplicably put the ball wide from just four yards out, prompting chants of ‘that’s why you’re going down’ from the jubilant away support.

open image in gallery Louis Reed fired Mansfield into the fifth round of the FA Cup ( (Richard Sellers/PA) )

Despite their profligacy, Burnley eventually broke the deadlock in the 21st minute. A neat one-two between Lyle Foster and Josh Laurent saw the latter maintain his composure to cut inside and slot the ball into an empty net.

Jacob Bruun Larsen nearly doubled the lead, but Kyle Knoyle’s committed slide tackle denied him. Mansfield, though well in the game, had a goal disallowed for a foul, and Burnley continued to create chances, with Loum Tchaouna firing wide from 12 yards.

The second half saw a revitalised Mansfield emerge. Rhys Oates, who had earlier missed a one-on-one, made amends in the 53rd minute, heading in Kyle Knoyle’s excellent deep cross to level the score.

The equaliser injected a new intensity into the visitors, and despite Burnley introducing Hannibal Mejbri and Marcus Edwards, it was Mansfield who maintained the momentum. Max Weiss was forced into a sharp save from Stephen McLaughlin, while Lucas Akins’ follow-up was blocked.

open image in gallery Reed’s match-winning free kick against Burnley ( REUTERS )

With just 10 minutes remaining, Mansfield captain Louis Reed capped a superb individual performance with a spectacular winner. After Florentino conceded a free-kick 25 yards out, Reed stepped up to unleash a powerful strike that flew into the top corner, sending the travelling fans into raptures.

Burnley pushed for an equaliser, but substitute Zian Flemming’s close-range shot over the bar encapsulated their frustrating afternoon.

This historic triumph marks Mansfield’s furthest progression in the FA Cup since 1975, adding another chapter to the competition’s rich history of giant-killings.