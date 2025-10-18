Marc Guehi will leave Crystal Palace next year, Oliver Glasner confirms

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marc Guehi has told Crystal Palace he will not sign a new deal at the club.

England centre-back Guehi almost joined Liverpool on transfer deadline-day last month, but Palace pulled the plug at the last minute.

It meant the Eagles missed out on a sizeable fee and, with Guehi now in the final 12 months of his contract, boss Oliver Glasner has revealed the defender has already informed the club this will be his last season at Selhurst Park.

Glasner told reporters: "I think Marc has already told us that he doesn't sign a new contract, so he will leave next year.

"The club wanted (him to stay). They offered Marc a new contract, but he said, 'No, I want to make something different', and that's normal.

"And for us, it's how we can deal with this situation. (What) is the best way to get this next step done? And that's all about how we are talking together."

Guehi has played 167 times for Palace since he joined from Chelsea in 2021 and captained the club to FA Cup success in May.

The 25-year-old could be sold in January or leave on a free at the end of the season.

Guehi can agree a pre-contract with foreign clubs from January 1.

PA