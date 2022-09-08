Jump to content
RB Leipzig appoint Marco Rose as new head coach to replace sacked Domenico Tedesco

Two-year contract for the former Borussia Dortmund boss

Karl Matchett
Thursday 08 September 2022 09:11
Comments
(AFP via Getty Images)

RB Leipzig have named Marco Rose as their new head coach, appointing the 45-year-old on a two-year deal running until the end of the 2023/24 season.

The Bundesliga club moved quickly to sack Domenico Tedesco on Wednesday following a Champions League defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk, with a dismal start to the season seeing just one victory from five in the league.

They also lost the German Super Cup at the start of the campaign to Bayern Munich, with the only victories this season coming against Wolfsburg - currently in the bottom two - and lower league Teutonia Ottensen in the German Cup, the DFB-Pokal.

Rose was most recently at Borussia Dortmund, but his coaching career really took off after joining the Red Bull group as a youth coach and later manager at RB Salzburg.

After leaving Austria in 2019 he returned to Germany to manage Borussia Monchengladbach, before moving to Dortmund for a one-year stay.

His first fixture in charge of Leipzig will coincidentally come against his former club, with BVB visiting the Red Bull Arena on Saturday.

Rose, who was born in Leipzig and played as a defender for VfB Leipzig in the late 1990s, sealed a top-four finish in the Bundesliga with ‘Gladbach in his first season, but after announcing he would join Dortmund part way through 2020/21 saw his side suffer a huge drop in form, eventually ending eighth.

At Signal Iduna Park last term he guided the team to second, 11 points ahead of Leipzig and eight behind champions Bayern.

He takes over his new club with the team sat in 11th, having signed the likes of Timo Werner and David Raum this summer.

