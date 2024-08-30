Erik ten Hag hits out at Alan Shearer’s ‘stupid’ analysis of Marcus Rashford

Support truly

Erik ten Hag has claimed criticism of Marcus Rashford was “stupid” analysis as he defended the forward for his performance in Manchester United’s defeat to Brighton.

Former England captain Alan Shearer, the Premier League’s record scorer, found fault with Rashford for being caught offside in Saturday’s loss at the American Express Stadium, while the United attacker is yet to register a shot on target this season.

Ten Hag substituted Rashford at Brighton but is adamant that did not mean he was disappointed with the 26-year-old.

He said: “Everyone gets criticism from you guys. It doesn’t matter what we are doing, if we are winning, if we are losing, if I take a player off, the conclusion is I was not happy with him.

“I was very happy with Rashy in pre season, against Fulham and also against Brighton. It is not why I took him off because his performances or level were not right - no, we had to rotate and we have good players on the bench as well, who bring new energy.

“There will be rotation and if then there is the conclusion the player is not performing. It can be sometimes, [but] definitely it wasn’t in this case. Stupid analysis in this case from the pundit.”

Ten Hag also believes it is wrong that PSR rules mean Manchester United have to sell Scott McTominay and said he would prefer to have kept the midfielder.

McTominay is set to complete a £25m move to Napoli with Manuel Ugarte lined up to arrive from Paris Saint-Germain.

And while Ten Hag said there is a positional element to the transfers – with Ugarte needed to provide a second defensive midfielder in the squad while McTominay suffered from competition from Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount for more attacking roles – he lamented the way homegrown player count as pure profit for Profitability and Sustainability Rules, thus making it more lucrative to sell them.

“I wouldn’t prefer to lose him,” he said. “He is Manchester United in everything. He was so important for Manchester United. He was here for over 22 years but unfortunately it is the rules. Homegrown players bring more value and that is not the right thing to do but for everyone, for all parts, it is a good deal. Scott is happy with it, and Napoli and us.”

Ugarte has not been registered in time to make his debut on Sunday when United host Liverpool.