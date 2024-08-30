Transfer news LIVE: Deadline day latest as Arsenal chase Raheem Sterling and Jadon Sancho wants Chelsea offer
The transfer deadline is 11pm tonight as several Premier League clubs are targeting both sales and signings
The transfer window shuts tonight as Premier League clubs scramble to complete last-minute business before the 11pm deadline.
Arsenal are considering a late move for a wide forward, with Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling and Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman both linked. The Independent reported that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is an admirer of Sterling from their days at Manchester City, but the club are unwilling to pay a fee for the 29-year-old.
Sterling has been told he will not play under Enzo Maresca at Chelsea, who are expected to be the busiest club on deadline day. The Blues will also be looking to move on Ben Chilwell, while adding more signings. Chelsea are still looking to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen - who has reportedly agreed terms with Saudi side Al Ahli - but Ivan Toney has also been linked as a back-up option.
Elsewhere, Manchester United will finally finish off the move for PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte, but Juventus have reportedly pulled out of talks to sign Jadon Sancho. The former England international is still holding out for an offer from Chelsea. though a swap offer between United and Chelsea for Sancho and Sterling has been described as a “long shot”.
Arsenal target cut-price Raheem Sterling deal but late move rests on one condition
Arsenal are weighing up moves for Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling or Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman having been approached about both in the final two days of the transfer window.
Sterling, who has been told he will not play under manager Enzo Maresca, would be keen on the move but any deal would require Chelsea settling part of his contract and wages.
Mikel Arteta wants an explosive player to give Arsenal more options in attack, but the top target of Nico Williams wants to stay in Spain to achieve his long-term ambition of eventually joining Barcelona.
Arsenal target cut-price Raheem Sterling deal but late move rests on one condition
Mikel Arteta is an admirer of Sterling from their days at Manchester City, but the winger would need to settle his contract issues with Chelsea
Chelsea target Victor Osimhen ‘agrees Saudi Arabia move’
Another report from Sky in Italy, and a big one for Chelsea.
Their first choice target for a striker, Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, has reportedly agreed to join Al Ahli.
The Nigeria international was holding out on a move that would have kept him in Europe and the Champions League.
But the Saudi club offered a huge financial package, with Osimhen set to earn up to £25m per season at the Saudi Pro League side.
Juventus ‘pull out’ of Jadon Sancho talks - report
Sky Italia are reporting that Juventus have “pulled out” of a deal to sign Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho.
The Italian club had appeared interested all transfer window, but Sky say that they have made a decision to end talks.
Chelsea are also said to be interested in signing Sancho, who has not been involved in Manchester United’s squads over the first two weeks of the season.
Arsenal agree Neto loan with Bournemouth
The first piece of business today comes from Arsenal, where the Gunners have agreed a deal to sign the Bournemouth captain Neto on a season-long loan.
It follows a number of moving parts, with Aaron Ramsdale set to join Southampton for £25m and Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga arriving to Bournemouth on loan on Thursday.
Neto, 35, is an experienced No 2 for Mikel Arteta and will play behind David Raya, who completed his permanent move from Brentford this summer.
Ugarte medical done, Sancho in talks
Manchester United should see some movement on deadline day after Manuel Ugarte completed his medical on Thursday.
A £51m move should be sealed on Friday from PSG.
Meanwhile Jadon Sancho is still in talks with Juventus over a move but the Standard report that Chelsea are still keen and that they still need to sell Raheem Sterling first to fund the move.
Arsenal could move for Sterling on deadline day.
Transfer deadline day - deals which could yet happen
Here’s a quick run down of which deals are expected to go through today around the Premier League:
Man United to sign midfielder Ugarte
Everton loaning in Orel Mangala
Sam Johnstone to Wolves for £10m
Omar Marmoush to Nottingham Forest - the fifth forward they’ve targeted this week - for around £25m
Liverpool sign Federico Chiesa from Juventus for £10m
Liverpool yesterday completed the signing of Federico Chiesa from Juventus for an initial £10m.
The fee for the Italy international winger could rise by a further £2.5m depending on add-ons, including Liverpool winning the Premier and Champions Leagues.
The 26-year-old has signed a four-year deal at Anfield as he becomes the first outfield signing for Liverpool’s new regime.
Liverpool complete Federico Chiesa signing for knock-down fee
The Italian becomes Arne Slot’s first outfield signing and boosts the Reds’ options in the final third
