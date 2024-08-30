✕ Close New signing Joao Felix is 'player that will help us' says Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca

The transfer window shuts tonight as Premier League clubs scramble to complete last-minute business before the 11pm deadline.

Arsenal are considering a late move for a wide forward, with Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling and Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman both linked. The Independent reported that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is an admirer of Sterling from their days at Manchester City, but the club are unwilling to pay a fee for the 29-year-old.

Sterling has been told he will not play under Enzo Maresca at Chelsea, who are expected to be the busiest club on deadline day. The Blues will also be looking to move on Ben Chilwell, while adding more signings. Chelsea are still looking to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen - who has reportedly agreed terms with Saudi side Al Ahli - but Ivan Toney has also been linked as a back-up option.

Elsewhere, Manchester United will finally finish off the move for PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte, but Juventus have reportedly pulled out of talks to sign Jadon Sancho. The former England international is still holding out for an offer from Chelsea. though a swap offer between United and Chelsea for Sancho and Sterling has been described as a “long shot”.

Follow the latest transfer news and updates from deadline day in today’s live blog below: