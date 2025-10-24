Marcus Rashford makes it clear he wants to stay at Barcelona

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marcus Rashford has made it clear he wants to stay at Barcelona as he gears up for his first El Clasico against Real Madrid this weekend.

Rashford moved to Barcelona on loan from Manchester United this summer and the LaLiga giants have the option of making the deal permanent next year.

Having scored five goals in 12 games including a double in the midweek Champions League thrashing of Olympiacos, the 27-year-old is clear where his future lies.

Asked if he wanted to stay, Rashford told ESPN: “Oh yeah, for sure.

“I’m enjoying this football club and I think for anybody who loves football, Barcelona is one of the key clubs in the history of the game. For a player it’s an honour.”

Rashford has a contract at Old Trafford until 2028 but having also spent a brief spell on loan at Aston Villa last season it is highly unlikely he will return under current boss Ruben Amorim.

“People forget this, but 24, 23 years of my life was with Manchester United, so sometimes you just need a change,” added Rashford.

“I think maybe this is the case with me and I’m enjoying everything.”