Marcus Rashford makes it clear he wants to stay at Barcelona

Rashford moved to Barcelona on loan from Manchester United this summer and the LaLiga giants have the option of making the deal permanent next year.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 24 October 2025 08:03 BST
Marcus Rashford is keen to stay at Barcelona beyond his current loan spell (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Marcus Rashford has made it clear he wants to stay at Barcelona as he gears up for his first El Clasico against Real Madrid this weekend.

Having scored five goals in 12 games including a double in the midweek Champions League thrashing of Olympiacos, the 27-year-old is clear where his future lies.

Asked if he wanted to stay, Rashford told ESPN: “Oh yeah, for sure.

“I’m enjoying this football club and I think for anybody who loves football, Barcelona is one of the key clubs in the history of the game. For a player it’s an honour.”

Rashford has a contract at Old Trafford until 2028 but having also spent a brief spell on loan at Aston Villa last season it is highly unlikely he will return under current boss Ruben Amorim.

People forget this, but 24, 23 years of my life was with Manchester United, so sometimes you just need a change,” added Rashford.

“I think maybe this is the case with me and I’m enjoying everything.”

