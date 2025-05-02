Unai Emery provides Marcus Rashford injury update with Aston Villa future in doubt

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery hopes Marcus Rashford can play again this season but does not want to address his long-term future yet.

Rashford suffered a hamstring injury in the build-up to last week’s FA Cup semi-final defeat to Crystal Palace and Emery has ruled him out for “weeks”.

With only four Premier League matches remaining, starting with Fulham’s visit to Villa Park on Saturday, there were fears that he would not feature again before his loan spell from Manchester United.

But Emery raised the prospect he could return in time to help Villa achieve their target of Champions League qualification.

“For tomorrow, he is not available,” Emery said. “He is working his comeback as soon as possible, but it is still weeks to be available or not with us for the rest of the season.

“Of course, there are four weeks and hopefully he will play with us one or two matches.

“Tomorrow, Fulham. Tomorrow, Fulham. We don’t want to finish the season. We don’t want holiday.

“We want to play. And hopefully he can help us. And of course, he’s recovering with us here.

“I want to see him happy. Play, get our objective and then, of course, we will speak about everything.”

open image in gallery Rashford missed Aston Villa's FA Cup semi-final defeat to Crystal Palace ( Getty Images )

Villa’s Champions League hopes were boosted by Nottingham Forest’s defeat to Brentford on Thursday night and they could draw level on points with Forest and Chelsea with a win.

“Every match is important to win,” Emery said. “The day one, the day 30 and the day 35 tomorrow.

“And be consistent, trying to get our best is the challenge we have. And tomorrow how we can respect them, how we can adapt to them, how we can impose, dominate our game plan through our positioning, through our player skills and our wishes.

open image in gallery Unai Emery will not be drawn on Marcus Rashford’s future ( PA Wire )

“And still four matches to play. Tomorrow we will play three points.

“And our moment now in the Premier League is the objective we were dreaming two years ago.

“We were setting as an objective this year, but always been ambitious to be in Europe, to play in the Conference League, to play in the Europa League, to play in the Champions League.”

PA