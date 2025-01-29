Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw train with Man Utd ahead of Europa League trip
Rashford’s commitment has been questioned by head coach Ruben Amorim, while Shaw has been out injured since the start of December.
Marcus Rashford worked with his team-mates on the eve of Manchester United’s Europa League game in Romania against FCSB as Luke Shaw returned to group training.
The latter featured in Ruben Amorim’s first three matches in charge, only for the left-back to suffer his latest injury setback that has kept him out since the start of December.
Shaw’s return to the fold comes as a boost for United, who are seeking to bolster the left by bringing in Lecce’s Patrick Dorgu before Monday’s transfer deadline.
There is plenty of other transfer speculation swirling around the Old Trafford club in the final days of the window, with homegrown forward Rashford’s future a key matter that needs resolving.
The 27-year-old has not played for United since their last Europa League trip to Viktoria Plzen on December 12, and admitting that he was ready for a new challenge.
Amorim has been repeatedly asked Rashford’s future since then and questioned his commitment after Sunday evening’s 1-0 win at Fulham.
The forward trained with his team-mates on Wednesday, as did Casemiro and Alejandro Garnacho as talk of potential exits around them also continues.