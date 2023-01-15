Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bruno Fernandes believes Marcus Rashford is one of the best footballers in the world and thinks he will improve again.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has branded Rashford “unstoppable” as he has gone on the best goalscoring run of his career and Fernandes, who also struck in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Manchester City, agrees.

Rashford has struck in every match since the World Cup and has equalled a United club record by scoring in nine successive games at Old Trafford.

And Fernandes said: “He’s always been unstoppable but he wasn’t getting his goals, his rewards. He’s always been like this. The thing is now the ball is going in, he’s getting his goals, he’s getting his rewards for the effort he’s been giving for the team.

“Everyone is really happy for him, he deserves that.

“He is one of the best players in the world, without doubt. Not just now – he was in the past – he will now be in the present and even better in the future. We have a great belief in Rashy and he just has to keep his head down and work as he has been doing.”

The forward was controversially involved in the equaliser in the derby as he ran through offside before leaving Fernandes to apply the finishing touch - before Rashford himself netted the winner a few minutes later.

He now has 16 goals for the season in all competitions, having scored just five last season in 32 games.