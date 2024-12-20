Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim said Marcus Rashford’s situation has not changed and he remains available for selection ahead of this weekend’s game against Bournemouth.

Amorim left Rashford out of United’s squad for the 4-3 defeat at Tottenham in the Carabao Cup after the 27-year-old declared he was ready for a “new challenge” away from the club.

Amorim explained that Rashford was left at home on “selection” grounds and - if nothing has changed - it appears as if the forward is unlikely to return ahead of the visit of Bournemouth to Old Trafford on Sunday.

Rashford has been left out for United’s last two games ( Getty Images )

The United manager stood by his decision to omit Rashford after his team’s quarter-final exit but the Portuguese maintained he has not been dropped for disciplinary reasons and remains available for selection.

“Of course,” Amorim said after the defeat to Tottenham on Thursday night. “It’s the same thing. It will be the same thing [against Bournemouth].”

Amorim had used his pre-match press conference on Wednesday to declare Rashford a “big talent” and said United were better with the forward, who is under contract until 2028, at the club.

Rashford was left out of United’s squad for the 2-1 win at Manchester City on Sunday and told the journalist Henry Winter on Tuesday that he was prepared to leave after 20 years at his boyhood club.

Amorim brought winger Alejandro Garnacho back into the fold against Tottenham after the 20-year-old was also dropped from the Manchester derby and said he made an impact from the bench after United were 3-0 down.

But Amorim maintained that it was not a “mistake” to leave Rashford out as United suffered their third defeat under his tenure.

“I feel that I do the right thing for the team so it’s never a mistake. We have to make a selection,” he said.

“Sometimes, like in the game, you feel that some of the guys go inside of the pitch and change a little bit of the game. Sometimes it is like that.

“I think it was not a mistake because I feel I am always doing the best for the team in my way of seeing things.”

Before the Spurs match, Amorim spoke to Sky Sports and confirmed that Rashford had been left out of his squad on “selection” grounds.

Amorim said: “I chose the players that I feel are ready to cope with the demands of playing a strong game. I tried to visualise it all week and then choose my players - just selection.

“It’s always the same with every player - not just Marcus. I had to make a selection and I did it.”