Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim drops fresh hint over Marcus Rashford’s future

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ruben Amorim indicated Marcus Rashford is still not doing enough for his liking after leaving the forward out of Manchester United’s squad for a fourth straight game.

The 27-year-old has not appeared for the Red Devils since being taken off early in the second half of the Europa League comeback win at Viktoria Plzen on December 12.

Rashford was left out of the following game at Manchester City, after which he revealed he was “ready for a new challenge”, and was then omitted from the Tottenham and Bournemouth defeats.

The Boxing Day trip to Wolves extended that losing run to a third match and Amorim suggested he still wanted more from the absent England international.

“It’s always the same reason it’s going to be,” the United head coach said after the 2-0 loss at Molineux.

“We have to be the same professionals and I have to be the same guy, winning or losing.

“Losing, I have to be stronger, so I will continue with my idea until the end.”

Asked if Rashford had not been showing him anything different since being left out, Amorim told Amazon Prime: “If he’s not here, you can make your mind (up).”