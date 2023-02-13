Erik ten Hag warns Marcus Rashford over ‘laziness’

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Erik ten Hag has warned Marcus Rashford that he must avoid “laziness” to continue his rich recent vein of form.

Rashford was again on the scoresheet as Manchester United battled to a late 2-0 victory over Leeds on Sunday.

A neat header home was the forward’s 21st of the season so far, one short of his personal best tally in a single campaign.

Ten Hag is enjoying Rashford’s recent scoring run, but has urged the player to not get complacent and keep his “focus” to ensure it continues.

“I don’t know when it will stop but if you are satisfied with it, then it will,” warned Ten Hag after the Elland Road win. “And because satisfaction goes to laziness, you have to keep investing every day.

“When he keeps the investment and keeps the focus in every game and brings the energy and belief in, he will keep scoring.

“He has the skills to score with right, with left and with his head. It’s about him getting into position.”

Alejandro Garnacho added a second Manchester United goal soon after Rashford had opened the scoring as manager-less Leeds slipped further into relegation trouble.

The Yorkshire club, who sacked Jesse Marsch last week, are now just one point clear of 18th-placed Everton, who could climb above Leeds with a win in Monday’s Merseyside derby.

Interim manager Michael Skubala hopes the club can move swiftly to appoint Marsch’s replacement and provide clarity and direction.

“I think it is helpful for everybody so that we all know which direction of travel we are going in,” Skubala said.

“But in the same sense the players and staff are calm so as long as it takes. I think the club needs to make the right decision, to make sure we get ourselves up the league and stay in the Premier League.”