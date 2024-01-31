Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Erik ten Hag has declared it is “case closed” for Marcus Rashford as he returns to the Manchester United squad but has told his players they have to show discipline – on and off the pitch.

Rashford was omitted for the FA Cup win at Newport after drinking alcohol and visiting nightclubs during two nights out in Belfast last week.

Rashford then said he was sick when he returned to Manchester, but Ten Hag left him out of the Newport match, which he attributed both to illness and an "internal matter".

The forward has held talks with Ten Hag and has reportedly been fined two weeks’ wages but will be available to play when United visit Wolves on Thursday.

Manager Ten Hag said: “He has taken responsibility and it is an internal matter: case closed.”

Ten Hag denied there is a discipline problem in his squad or a lack of respect towards him after a series of flashpoints involving players including Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Rashford.

“It’s nothing to do with that with me but, in football, you need discipline and that is on the pitch but also off the pitch,” he added.

“There is a line between, when every player, every pro knows this, what is required. We have to focus on winning football games and every top professional knows what is required.”

Marcus Rashford with manager Erik ten Hag (PA Wire)

Ten Hag believes that Rashford, who has only scored five times this season, was returning to form before being dropped at the weekend.

“So the last two Premier League games, [he scored] two goals,” he said. “There is a developing a strong bond between Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund and we want to continue that process.”

Ten Hag confirmed that goalkeeper Andre Onana is available to return to the team at Molineux after Cameroon were knocked out of the African Cup of Nations.

However, Mason Mount is not yet ready to make his comeback.