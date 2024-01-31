Transfer news LIVE: Rashford’s Man Utd future, Spurs chase Chelsea’s Gallagher, Fulham want Broja
Clubs in the Premier League and across Europe are busy making last-ditch moves as the January transfer window nears its deadline
The January transfer window enters it’s final two days after a slow month but is set to heat up as clubs try to bolster their squads for the second half of the season, ahead of Thursday night’s deadline.
Chelsea are willing to sell Conor Gallagher over the next two days to help meet FFP regulations, so long as they get the right offer, and Tottenham are considering a last-ditch bid, according to The Times. The Blues asked for £50m last summer which turned Spurs to other targets, but that price is likely to have come down with only 18 months left on Gallagher’s contract. Spurs want to offload Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, although he wants to stay.
Newcastle United are close to reaching the limit of financial fair play too, so may need to offload players over the next few days with Bruno Guimaraes, Miguel Almiron and Kieran Trippier all linked to other clubs. Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey is another academy product set to be sacrificed in order to raise funds to meet profit and sustainability regulations.
And Marcus Rashford’s Manchester United future is in doubt after his latest fallout with manager Erik ten Hag, with one report suggesting Paris Saint-Germain are ready to revive their interest.
Nottingham Forest eyeing up triple signing
The transfer window is always a busy time at the City Ground and it looks like Forest are in the market for yet more signings as new manager Nuno Espirito Santo builds a squad to keep the side clear of the drop.
A loan deal has been finalised for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Gio Reyna, per multiple sources, while Fabrizio Romano is also reporting that the club are also looking to bring in Rodrigo Ribeiro and a goalkeeper before Thursday’s deadline.
The Sporting Lisbon youngster will sign a loan deal with a £10m option to buy.
Chelsea youngster nearing loan exit
Andrey Santos endured a disappointing first half of the season on loan at Nottingham Forest but could be set for another loan stint having returned to Chelsea at the start of the window.
Per The Evening Standard, that destination is likely to be Strasbourg, the French club which is part of the Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital-owned multi-club network.
Does Marcus Rashford’s future lie away from Manchester United?
Marcus Rashford’sManchester United future is in doubt after his latest misdemeanour saw him disciplined internally by the club.
Rashford was out partying into the early hours at a Belfast nightclub last week, and failed to report for training the following morning. Erik ten Hag dropped the forward from his squad for Sunday’s FA Cup tie at Newport County, telling the BBC: “I will deal with it.”
Could his future lie away from Old Trafford? Find out below:
Crystal Palace sign Daniel Munoz for £6.9m from Genk
Some news from yesterday as Crystal Palace confirmed the signing of Colombian right-back Daniel Munoz from Genk for £6.9million.
“It’s a pleasure for me to be here at such a historic club, such a big club as Crystal Palace,” he said, speaking on the club website. “I’m very excited, very happy, and I can’t wait to be on the pitch.
“Moving from Belgium to England is a dream come true. I’ve always worked to achieve this, and now I feel very, very, very happy and very excited.”
The 27-year-old scored five goals in 17 games for Genk this season and went on strike from training earlier in the month to force through the move.
Two out, one possibly in at West Ham on deadline day
West Ham are set for a busy transfer deadline day by the looks of it.
The Mail report that Said Benrahma is set for a transfer to Lyon in France, for a £15m fee, while Pablo Fornals could head to Real Betis in Spain or a nominal amount.
That would reduce David Moyes’ attacking options considerably - which he plans to solve by bringing Portuguese winger Jota (the former Celtic one, not the Liverpool forward) back from Saudi Arabia. He was a £25m summer purchase for Al-Ittihad but appears to be another in the crew of quick regrets, with the Hammers hoping a loan deal can be struck.
