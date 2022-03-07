Marcus Rashford's long-term future at Manchester United is becoming increasingly uncertain after falling out of favour and losing his starting status.

The 24-year-old is understood to be considering his options as he approaches what could be the final 12 months of his Old Trafford contract, though no decision has been made on his future.

Rashford was named as a substitute for Sunday's Manchester derby despite Ralf Rangnick's options being limited by several key absences.

With Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani unavailable, interim manager Ralf Rangnick opted to play Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba in unfamiliar centre-forward positions.

Jadon Sancho and teenager Anthony Elanga were deployed on the wings, meaning Rashford has now started just two of United's last nine Premier League games.

Rashford has started 14 times for United this season, with seven of those coming since Rangnick's appointment as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's interim successor.

The England international is said to be working hard to win his place back and training well, though he accepts that this has not translated into his performances on-the-pitch.

Rashford believes he needs time to cement his position in United’s starting line-up in order to fully re-gain form.

The 24-year-old's contract is set to expire at the end of next season in the summer of 2023, though the club retain to extend his existing terms for a further year.

Rashford has scored five goals in 24 appearances this season, having managed 21 in 57 games last term.

His struggles for form raises the possibility of him missing out on a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for friendly internationals against Switzerland and the Ivory Coast.