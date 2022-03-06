Cristiano Ronaldo misses out on the Manchester derby through injury (Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Manchester City will hope to consolidate their place at the top of the Premier League as they host Manchester United in the always highly-anticipated Manchester derby and the Red Devils are without Cristiano Ronaldo through injury.

A rare unsteady run from Pep Guardiola’s men has seen them drop points against Southampton and Tottenham before narrowly squeezing past Everton last time out. Coupled with a very impressive run of victories for Liverpool the title race has been reignited with Jurgen Klopp’s men hot of the heels of the league leaders.

Manchester United will hope to knock Man City’s hopes of retaining the Premier League title but have endured a mixed run of form and performances under Ralf Rangnick. The Red Devils have only lost once under the German but they have been held to three draws in their last five Premier League games including a 0-0 result against Watford last Saturday.

With a competitive chase for the Champions League spots likely to run until the end of the season, United will hope to repeat their recent performances at the Etihad and steal a vital point or three.

Follow the live Premier League action from the Manchester derby below: