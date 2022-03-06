Man City vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League build-up as Cristiano Ronaldo misses out through injury
Latest updates and action from the Manchester derby after Watford vs Arsenal
Manchester City will hope to consolidate their place at the top of the Premier League as they host Manchester United in the always highly-anticipated Manchester derby and the Red Devils are without Cristiano Ronaldo through injury.
A rare unsteady run from Pep Guardiola’s men has seen them drop points against Southampton and Tottenham before narrowly squeezing past Everton last time out. Coupled with a very impressive run of victories for Liverpool the title race has been reignited with Jurgen Klopp’s men hot of the heels of the league leaders.
Manchester United will hope to knock Man City’s hopes of retaining the Premier League title but have endured a mixed run of form and performances under Ralf Rangnick. The Red Devils have only lost once under the German but they have been held to three draws in their last five Premier League games including a 0-0 result against Watford last Saturday.
With a competitive chase for the Champions League spots likely to run until the end of the season, United will hope to repeat their recent performances at the Etihad and steal a vital point or three.
Follow the live Premier League action from the Manchester derby below:
Man City vs Man Utd: Ronaldo to miss Manchester derby
Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly been ruled out of Sunday’s Manchester derby through injury with Edinson Cavani is also out of the match-day squad for the game at the Etihad Stadium.
That leaves interim United manager Ralf Rangnick with only Marcus Rashford as a recognised centre-forward, with attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes also an option as false nine.
Ronaldo is Manchester United’s top scorer this season with 15 goals in 30 appearances in all competitions although the 37-year-old has only scored one of those goals in 2022 - a shot from distance in the 2-0 home win over Brighton & Hove Albion on February 15.
Watford vs Arsenal: Injuries and absentees
Ismaila Sarr is absent from today’s fixture with Arsenal after picking up a hamstring injury in Watford’s goalless draw with Manchester United but Kiko Femenia could return after missing the match at Old Trafford with a slight knock.
William Troost-Ekong will also miss out due to a muscle strain and defender Nicolas Nkoulou is nearing a return to full training having been sidelined since November.
Arsenal welcome back Emile Smith Rowe, who sat out the win versus Wolves through illness but Takehiro Tomiyasu remains a doubt because of the calf injury that ruled him out of the Gunners’ last game.
Watford vs Arsenal
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s Premier League action. There are two big games to cover as Arsenal travel to Watford with the hopes of ending the day in the top four before Manchester City host rivals Manchester United in the late kick off.
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have won their last three consecutive league matches and head to Vicarage Road in top form knowing that three points will be enough to lift them above Manchester United and into the top four - at least until the conclusion of the Manchester derby later on.
Watford, meanwhile, sit just one place above Norwich at the bottom of the table but are only three points behind 17th placed Everton - although they have a significantly worse goal difference. Victory against the Gunners wouldn’t be enough to take them out of the relegation zone this week but it would be a huge step towards safety ahead of their trip to Wolves on Thursday night.
