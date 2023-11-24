Marcus Rashford discovers extent of Champions League ban after Copenhagen red card

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Marcus Rashford will be available for the end of Manchester United’s Champions League group-stage campaign after he was only given a one-match ban for his red card against FC Copenhagen.

The forward will miss Wednesday’s away match against Galatasaray but will be eligible to play in United’s home game against Bayern Munich on 12 December.

Uefa could have given Rashford a heavier punishment for the second sending-off of his United career but deemed his challenge on Elias Jelert did not merit a two-game suspension.

However, United could be knocked out of the Champions League while last season’s top scorer is banned, with defeat against Galatasaray ending their chances of progressing to the last 16.

And manager Erik ten Hag could be forced to field a makeshift attack in Istanbul. Rasmus Hojlund, whose five United goals have all come in the Champions League, is a doubt for Sunday’s trip to Everton with a muscle strain.

“Rasmus is a close finish, he is training, he is down and outside,” Ten Hag said. “He is making very good steps and we will have to wait until tomorrow to make a final decision.”

Left-back Luke Shaw, who has been out since August, will return to the squad at Goodison Park while goalkeeper Andre Onana is fit after being hurt on international duty with Cameroon but Mason Mount and Jonny Evans are doubts.

Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia are all out for the forthcoming future, meaning that, with Rashford, United will be without at least five senior players in Turkey.