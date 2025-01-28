Marcus Rashford left with just one transfer option to end Manchester United stalemate

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United and Marcus Rashford are facing up to a period where one of their best-paid stars is in the cold for months, as a suitable move has yet to present itself and only Juventus looks like a possible option this January.

The club have fielded a number of informal enquiries for the forward since he announced he was open to leaving in December, but Rashford wants to ensure any move is one that fits his preferences.

That involves the chance to compete for trophies this season, while also at a level high enough to persuade England manager Thomas Tuchel that he should be brought back into the international fold.

Rashford has not played for United since December ( Getty Images )

Rashford’s demands have essentially ensured only two options are currently being considered: Juventus, on loan until the end of the season, and Barcelona as a permanent move in the future.

The Catalan club have long been Rashford's ideal destination, with interest going back to 2018, but Spain's financial rules mean they cannot do any deal in this window without considerable sales.

Rashford is known to have little interest in the English suitors so far like Tottenham and West Ham. While Borussia Dortmund had seemed like a viable option, especially given former teammate Jadon Sancho's success there on loan, the prospect of a deal was way off.

One of the primary issues has been over wage, and what percentage any club would take. Very few want to go close to even 50 per cent of his £300,000-plus weekly package at United.

While there has been much criticism of Ruben Amorim's remarks on Sunday due to the potential for further lowering Rashford's value, and weakening United's hand, the reality is that everyone in the market already knew the situation. That was made clear by the fact he hasn't played for United since early December.

The player is nevertheless understood to have been surprised by the strength of Amorim's comments, especially given his willingness to stay at United and prove himself.