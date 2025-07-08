QPR await contact as Leicester consider Marti Cifuentes as new manager
Leicester are seeking a replacement for Ruud van Nistelrooy but would have to pay compensation
Queens Park Rangers have not yet had any contact from any club about former manager Marti Cifuentes, despite Leicester City’s reported interest in the Catalan, and the fact that the Loftus Road club retain compensation rights.
The Independent understands that the compensation is only payable by another club or national federation, should Cifuentes take such a job.
The 43-year-old left QPR at the end of June after a broadly successful but fractious period in which he achieved success in keeping the club up in 2023-24, albeit after last season’s surge tailed off.
QPR have decided to go in another direction, with the anticipated appointment of former Strasbourg coach Julien Stephan.
One of the terms of their mutual separation agreement with Cifuentes, however, was that any compensation is only payable by another club or federation.
Leicester have meanwhile been considering Cifuentes as a strong contender for their vacant job, after relegation from the Premier League led to Ruud van Nistelrooy’s departure this summer.
Other contenders for the job are Bo Svensson, Chris Wilder and Gary O’Neil, who the club have all held discussions about. O’Neil - out of work since his sacking by Wolves in December - is not thought likely to be appointed at this stage.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments