Leeds table bid for Sean Longstaff as Newcastle contemplate sale of homegrown midfielder
The Newcastle academy product has just one year left on his contract with the club
Leeds hope to sign Sean Longstaff after making a bid rising to £12m for the Newcastle United midfielder.
The promoted club are willing to pay an initial £10m, plus a potential £2m in add-ons, for the 27-year-old.
Longstaff has entered the last year of his contract at Newcastle and they risk losing him on a free transfer if they do not sell him this summer.
Any fee for Longstaff would also constitute pure profit in terms of Profitability and Sustainability Regulations (PSR) as the local product came through Newcastle’s youth system.
While Newcastle had to sell before 30 June last year to pass PSR and are in a better position now, they are also eager to spend after bidding for Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga and Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford. They had been frustrated in their attempts to sign forwards Joao Pedro and Bryan Mbeumo from Brighton and Brentford respectively.
Leeds have made three buys since Daniel Farke’s side won the Championship, bringing in centre-back Jaka Bijol from Udinese and the Wolfsburg duo of defender Sebastiaan Bornauw and forward Lukas Nmecha. They are also thought to be closing in on the signing of the Lille left-back Gabriel Gudmundsson.
Longstaff would offer far more Premier League experience after making 171 top-flight appearances for Newcastle.
However, he lost his place in the team in the second half of last season, as it became clear manager Eddie Howe’s preferred midfield consisted of Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Joelinton, and has not started a Premier League game in 2025.
