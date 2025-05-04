Leeds chairman confirms Daniel Farke will lead club into Premier League: ‘He is my man’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Leeds chairman Paraag Marathe has ended speculation over head coach Daniel Farke's future by confirming the German will lead the club in the Premier League.

Farke's position had been in doubt since Leeds secured promotion at the end of last month, with reports claiming the Elland Road hierarchy were concerned about his previous record in the top flight with Norwich.

But, after Leeds clinched the Championship title on Saturday with victory at Plymouth, Marathe told BBC Radio Leeds: "I have ended the speculation. He is my man.

"I want to tell you all I'm very excited to run it back with Daniel.

"I'm really excited about collaborating with Daniel, with (managing director) Robbie Evans, with (sporting director) Adam Underwood and, together, we are going to build the best squad we can with every penny we're allowed to spend to compete in the Premier League."

Leeds pipped Burnley to the second-tier title after finishing the season with six straight wins.

Both clubs reached the 100-point mark but Leeds had a far superior goal difference to clinch the silverware ahead of their return to the Premier League after a two-year absence.

Marathe said Farke had been "such a calming force" on the club last month when one win in six matches appeared to have stalled their title charge.

The American also explained why the club had not backed Farke publicly before Saturday's win at Plymouth.

Marathe added: "He has that conviction and belief and I told him privately that I was looking forward to moving forward together but I didn't feel like it was my time to speak because someone wanted to put out a rumour."

PA