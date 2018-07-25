Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United survived the second-half expulsion of substitute Aoife Mannion to grab a 2-2 Women's Super League draw against Manchester City on that sees the Red Devils qualify for next season's Champions League at the expense of their cross-town rivals.

With one game left, United are third in the table on 44 points, four ahead of City and one point behind Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

Champions Chelsea wrapped up the title on Wednesday after the Gunners slumped to an unexpected defeat to Aston Villa.

City's stuttering season looked to have received a much-needed shot in the arm when they took a 2-0 lead against their bitter rivals, but Mannion, who had come on as a 29th-minute substitute for Jade Riviere, teed up Grace Clinton to pull a goal back before the break.

Melvine Mallard levelled for the home side in the 68th minute, five minutes after coming on for Celine Bizet, but United had to endure a nervy final 20 minutes when Ireland international Mannion was shown a red card after picking up her second yellow two minutes later.

Despite a late onslaught from the visitors, United held on to secure their spot in Europe's premier club competition next term, and they can now turn their attention to defending the FA Cup title they won last season when they take on Chelsea in this year's final on May 18.

In Sunday's Merseyside derby, Everton eased to a 2-0 win away to Liverpool to leave them in eighth place in the table on 23 points, with Liverpool sixth on 25.

Crystal Palace shared a 2-2 draw while Chelsea’s unbeaten season continued with a 1-0 win at Spurs, before Aston Villa came from behind to edge out West ham 3-2.

In the Women’s Championship, meanwhile, London City Lionesses held on for a thrilling 2-2 draw away to Birmingham City that saw them top the table and win promotion to the Women's Super League - despite throwing away a two-goal lead late in the final game of the season.

With only the winners promoted, the Lionesses, bought last year by Michele Kang, finished the season with 43 points, two ahead of Birmingham, and they will replace already-relegated Crystal Palace in the WSL next term.

open image in gallery The London City Lionesses are the first fully independent women's side to make it to the WSL ( The FA via Getty Images )

Relegated in 2022 after a 20-year stint in the top flight, second-placed Birmingham City came into the game knowing they needed to win to secure promotion, and they had a couple of decent chances in a thrilling but scoreless first half.

Izzy Goodwin made them rue those missed opportunities in the 47th minute, cutting in from the left and riding a couple of tackles before firing a rocket into the top-left corner to give her side the lead with her 16th goal of the season.

Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah made Birmingham's task all the harder by netting a second with a perfectly-placed header into the bottom-left corner, but the home crowd was ignited when Emily von Egmond pulled a goal back with a close-range header in the 64th minute.

Roared on by the crowd of 8,749 spectators, Cho So-Hyun then equalised with a brilliant volley in the 86th minute to set up a nail-biting finish that featured 10 minutes of added time.

Playing in the last game of her professional career, Ireland international Louise Quinn came off the bench and she had a late shout for a penalty turned down as Birmingham rained balls into the box, but London City managed to hold on to become the first fully independent women's club to play in the top division.

Reuters