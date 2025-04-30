Lucy Bronze sets new target after Chelsea wrap up another WSL title

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lucy Bronze immediately set her sights on finishing the league campaign unbeaten after helping Chelsea secure their sixth successive Women's Super League title.

Sonia Bompastor's side needed just a point against Manchester United after nearest rivals Arsenal were thrashed 5-2 at Aston Villa, with Bronze's 74th-minute header securing all three at Leigh Sports Village.

"We obviously knew a draw was good enough, we wanted to be unbeaten and before the game we wanted to keep a clean sheet and it's really nice to score the goal and get the win as well," Bronze told Sky Sports.

"It makes it feel a lot better to celebrate being champions when you win a game.

"Although we've won the league tonight we know we've still got two games [left], we want to win those games and be unbeaten all season."

Goalkeeper Hannah Hampton admitted Chelsea had needed to produce a response to their Champions League humbling at the hands of Barcelona by clinching the league.

"It's unbelievable. I don't think I've got enough words to say to be honest," Hampton told Sky Sports.

"I think I've just got to say thanks to Villa for helping us at the start of the day.

open image in gallery Chelsea are WSL champions for the sixth straight year ( The FA via Getty Images )

"I'm just so excited to be in this team. We've achieved everything that we wanted to, maybe not in the Champions League, but we fight to the end and that's what we've done here.

"We knew we had to respond in a good way. We knew we could have put up a bit more of a fight [in the Champions League] but there's always next year to come, we're not going to let that affect us.

"We've won the league with two games to go so we're all ecstatic. We're not going to let up now, we want to stay unbeaten for the whole season."

Bompastor hailed the title as a "great achievement", adding on Sky Sports: "It probably feels a bit unreal because we were not expecting Arsenal to drop points tonight, but being able to bounce back after the game on Sunday and win against a big team like United feels amazing.

open image in gallery Sonia Bompastor has guided Chelsea to the WSL title in her first year at the club ( Getty Images )

"Starting the season I was not expecting us to be in the position to achieve this with two games left. I knew we would have to fight until the end."

Asked what her biggest challenge had been this season, Bompastor joked: "The biggest challenge is maybe my English!

"This league is really competitive so for us to still be unbeaten is something really good. It's not easy to come as a new manager to a new country to adjust to a new league. I learned a lot and had a great bunch of players and a great staff as well.

"We had the right mindset from the beginning of the season until the end."

