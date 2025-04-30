Chelsea seal sixth straight WSL title after Arsenal thrashed by Aston Villa

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lucy Bronze headed a second-half winner as Chelsea clinched their sixth successive Women's Super League title with a 1-0 victory at Manchester United.

The England right-back finally broke the deadlock in a pulsating contest at Leigh Sports Village when she glanced a corner past the impressive Phallon Tullis-Joyce 16 minutes from time.

Arsenal's 5-2 defeat by Aston Villa earlier on Wednesday had opened the door for the Blues to wrap up yet another WSL success, their eighth in 10 seasons and a first under new manager Sonia Bompastor.

open image in gallery Chelsea are WSL champions for the sixth straight year ( The FA via Getty Images )

Yet with third-placed United needing points to secure Champions League qualification, it proved a tough task for a side still reeling from their European humiliation at the hands of Barcelona last weekend.

Despite a draw actually suiting both sides, neither showed any intention of playing for one.

In the end it fell to veteran Bronze, a previous title-winner with Manchester City and Liverpool, to finish the job, handing Bompastor's side an unassailable nine-point lead at the top with two games to play.

Chelsea had been slow to assert themselves but first went close when Mayra Ramirez tested Tullis-Joyce from a tight angle.

Blues keeper Hannah Hampton produced a good save to prevent Melvine Malard giving United the lead and Grace Clinton's effort on the rebound was also blocked.

Chelsea suffered a blow when Ramirez was forced off injured but they started to create more as Erin Cuthbert, Niamh Charles and Millie Bright all had opportunities.

open image in gallery Lucy Bronze scored from a corner to get Chelsea over the line ( The FA via Getty Images )

The visitors had a major let-off before the break after a poor backpass from Ramirez's replacement Johanna Rytting Kaneryd allowed Malard through one-on-one with the keeper.

Hampton came to their rescue, first pushing the ball away from Malard and then getting up quickly to tip Clinton's follow-up attempt over.

United appealed unsuccessfully for a penalty after Bright clashed with Clinton but carried their momentum into the second half, with Malard and Celin Bizet bringing further saves from Hampton.

Tullis-Joyce was also alert as play switched to the other end, reacting brilliantly to palm away an Aggie Beever-Jones curler and then block from Rytting Kaneryd and Cuthbert in quick succession.

United introduced Ella Toone and Elisabeth Terland just after the hour and the latter flashed a shot narrowly over within moments of coming on.

It seemed remarkable the game had not produced a goal but that changed after 74 minutes as Bronze rose highest at a corner to nod Sandy Baltimore's cross past Tullis-Joyce.

It was a lead Chelsea, who have not lost in the WSL all season, did not look like relinquishing and the celebrations could soon begin.

Earlier, Arsenal had suffered a 5-2 hammering at Aston Villa. The Gunners, who overturned a 2-1 first-leg deficit to defeat Lyon 5-3 on aggregate and book their spot in the Champions League final against Barcelona, were brought back down to earth with a bang by a rampant Villa side that went four goals up by the hour mark.

open image in gallery Arsenal were heavily beaten at Villa Park ( The FA via Getty Images )

Stina Blackstenius and Alessia Russo reduced the deficit for the visitors, but Chasity Grant's second goal of the night gave Villa a 5-2 win

PA