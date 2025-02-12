England’s Euro 2025 squad: Who’s on the plane and who’s got work to do?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England head into Euro 2025 as reigning champions as the Lionesses seek to win a second consecutive European crown. Sarina Wiegman’s side will have to be sharp from their first match in Switzerland, after being drawn alongside France, the Netherlands and Wales in Group D of the July tournament.

England won the Euros on home soil three years ago and then reached the World Cup final the following year, so come into the competition with plenty of major tournament experience. A number of star players from England’s historic triumph will return but there are plenty of new faces competing for their places, too, as well as a couple of major injury concerns.

As it stands, England are preparing to name a 23-player squad for the Euros, although Uefa increased the maximum squad size to 26 ahead of the men’s Euros last summer and may opt to mirror it for the women’s tournament.

While there is still plenty of time before England have to name their squad for the Euros, here’s a look at how Wiegman’s plans are shaping up ahead of their opening match against France in Zurich on Saturday 5 July.

On the plane

Lucy Bronze

Key to setting a winning mentality among the squad, Bronze is set to represent her country at a seventh major tournament. The 33-year-old’s competitive edge is as sharp as ever and she remains England’s first-choice right back.

Leah Williamson

The captain of the Lionesses when they won the Euros, Williamson was forced to sit out of the World Cup after suffering an ACL injury. Now back as skipper, the Arsenal centre-back is a leader off and on the pitch.

Millie Bright

Bright recovered from her own knee injury to stand as England’s defensive rock at the last World Cup. An invaluable presence as England’s vice-captain, who remains key to Chelsea’s dominance domestically.

Keira Walsh

Back in England having signed for Chelsea after a successful two-and-a-half-year spell at Barcelona. Walsh’s ability to set the tempo in midfield helped Barca to back-to-back Champions Leagues titles. On her day, she is one of the best in the world in her position.

Alessia Russo

England’s super-sub in the Euros, who shone as a starter at the World Cup. The Arsenal striker’s record at major tournaments is impressive, with seven goals across her appearances at the Euros and World Cup, and she will lead the line again as No 9.

Ella Toone

A player for the big occasion, with goals in the Euros final and World Cup semi-final. Toone recently opened up about the difficulty of losing her father last September and her form since on the pitch has been superb.

Lauren James

Arguably the biggest talent in the squad, James shone at the World Cup before her sending off against Nigeria in the last 16, which meant the Chelsea forward didn’t play again until the final. Needs some minutes for England, having missed the majority of Euro qualifiers due to injury.

open image in gallery James has not appeared for England since facing Ireland in Dublin last year ( The FA via Getty Images )

Beth Mead

England’s golden boot winner in 2022, who then missed the World Cup with an ACL injury. The Arsenal forward has yet to rediscover the heights of that 21/22 campaign since returning from injury but is still an important player for the Lionesses and Wiegman trusts her.

Mary Earps

Named the best goalkeeper in the world after her show-stopping performances between the posts at the Euros and World Cup, but no longer an automatic starter. Will definitely be in the squad but Wiegman faces a big decision at No 1.

Hannah Hampton

The Chelsea goalkeeper has come a long way since she was dropped by England after the Euros. Impressive under Emma Hayes and now Sonia Bompastor for the Blues, she has made a claim to be England’s best.

Jess Carter

Often an unsung hero in defence, Carter played an important role at the last World Cup due to her versatility and can play in both at the left side of a back three and back four. Wiegman has used Carter as a full back and centre back since the World Cup.

Almost there

Grace Clinton

Started two of England’s friendlies late last year and took her chance by scoring two goals, including the winner against Switzerland. A strong, powerful box-to-box midfielder, Clinton is beginning to assert herself in the England side after impressing for Manchester United. The 21-year-old has been backed by Wiegman to replace Georgia Stanway in midfield, if the Euros winner is unavailable.

open image in gallery Clinton has a good chance of starting for England in her first major tournament ( The FA via Getty Images )

Jess Park

One of the breakthrough talents to emerge over the last couple of years, Park almost made England’s World Cup squad but is set to appear at her first major tournament. At 23, she has stepped up on a regular basis for Manchester City and has caught the eye on a couple of starts for England with her skill and guile on the ball, coupled with energy in midfield. Could contend for a starting spot ahead of Toone.

Maya Le Tissier

The 22-year-old has enjoyed an impressive season after being named as captain of Manchester United. Le Tissier was close to making the World Cup squad and she has grown as a player since being named on the standby list. Interestingly, Wiegman views Le Tissier as a full-back even though she is a centre-back for her club.

Lotte Wubben-Moy

A firm favourite at Arsenal, but has been in and out of England squads despite making the final cut for the Euros and the World Cup. Although Wubben-Moy has yet to feature prominently at a major tournament, the centre-back is clearly a personality that Wiegman wants to have around her squad.

Niamh Charles

The Chelsea full-back has not played for England since July last year but has returned to Wiegman’s squad for the Nations League following injury. Like her former Chelsea team mate Carter, Charles is often played at left-back for England even though she is right-footed.

Needs to play

Chloe Kelly

The scorer of the goal that won the Euros needs time on the pitch if she is to make the squad for the summer after she was dropped by Wiegman for the February games against Portugal and Spain. Thankfully, for all parties, she got her move out of Manchester City on deadline day to join Arsenal and will hope to feature over the second half of the season.

open image in gallery Kelly will need to impress for Arsenal if she is return to the England squad ( Getty Images )

Lauren Hemp

A guaranteed starter when she’s fit, offering pace and constant danger as an all-action forward, Hemp has not played since undergoing surgery on a knee meniscus injury in November. It was thought the Manchester City forward was set to return soon but Wiegman said “they’ll be out for a while” when asked about the injured Lionesses trio of Hemp, Georgia Stanway and Alex Greenwood.

Georgia Stanway

The Bayern Munich midfielder faces “several months” on the sidelines after undergoing knee surgery in January. Stanway is a crucial player for England, having started every match at the Euros and World Cup, but Wiegman is “hopeful” that she will be ready for the opening game in July. “Georgia has a plan and she's really committed and very motivated to be back.”

Alex Greenwood

Arguably England’s best player at the last World Cup and most important defender on her day, even if Bright and Williamson are often selected ahead of her. Greenwood is another major doubt for the Euros after undergoing knee surgery in December. As with Hemp and Stanway, Wiegman will give the Manchester City defender every chance to make the tournament if she returns in time.

Fran Kirby

The Euros winner and former PFA Player of the Year has not had much luck with injuries after being ruled out of the last World Cup. Now at Brighton, Kirby was selected by Wiegman for the friendlies against the United States and Switzerland but then had to withdraw; she is absent again in February. The emergence of Clinton and Park, along with James and Toone, means Wiegman has options at No 10.

On the fringes

Aggie Beever-Jones

The impressive 21-year-old winger has already racked up 50 appearances for an all-conquering Chelsea side, where she is in constant competition with some of the best in the world. Pacy and direct with an eye for a goal, she is yet to get a proper run out for Wiegman - although she made her first start against Switzerland - but is clearly under consideration for the summer.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Nikita Parris

The Euros winner made a shock return to the England squad after a two-year absence for the games against Portugal and Spain. The 30-year-old, who is now at Brighton, will be given an opportunity while Kelly is out of the picture and Hemp is injured. “She knows what's needed in international football, so I want to see her in our environment and she can take this opportunity,” Wiegman said.

Jessica Naz

The Tottenham winger made her debut in July and started November’s goalless draw against the USA at Wembley. Even though Hemp, James, and Toone were missing, it was a sign that the 24-year-old Naz is in the mix. Retained her place for the first round of Nations League games and has been given the opportunity to build on what she has shown so far.

Esme Morgan

Morgan appears to fit Wiegman’s requirements as an adaptable defensive player who can play in multiple positions in the defence, having played at both centre-back and full-back under the England manager.

Millie Turner

The Manchester United centre-back is not as versatile as some of the other defenders in England’s squad, such as Carter, Morgan and club team-mate Le Tissier, and likely faces a battle with Wubben-Moy to be the fourth-choice centre-back. However, that picture may change if Greenwood is ruled out.

Ruby Mace

The 21-year-old is one of those to benefit from the closer pathway between the Under-23s and the senior team, Mace kept her place in the squad for February after making her debut in December. Has clearly caught the eye at the Under-23s and in her first appearance, as well as week to week at Leicester in defensive midfield, although she is versatile too.

Laura Blindkilde Brown

Followed a similar journey to Mace, coming through from the Under-17s to the senior side, and plays in a similar position – so there is a chance one of them makes the final Euros squad. Blindkilde Brown, a holding midfielder, doesn’t get as many minutes at Manchester City but the 21-year-old could be an outside option if there are absences elsewhere.

open image in gallery Blindkilde Brown (left) and Mace (right) have stepped up from the Under-23s ( The FA via Getty Images )

Gabby George

Could be an option at left-back and has shown good form for Manchester United after making a comeback from an ACL injury. Returned to the England squad last November after a two-year absence but finds herself out of the picture ahead of February’s games.

Khiara Keating

The 20-year-old Manchester City goalkeeper had a breakthrough campaign last season and has featured in England squads without making her senior international debut. This season has been more difficult after high-profile errors in games against Manchester United and Arsenal.

Anna Moorhouse

The Orlando Pride goalkeeper appears to be winning the race to be the third-choice stopper after being named in consecutive squads, having received her first call-up at the age of 29. Yet to make her first appearance, though.

Ellie Roebuck

The former England goalkeeper – who had been challenging for a starting spot with Earps before the last Euros – is looking to rebuild her playing career after recovering from a stroke. The 25-year-old needs minutes, but is now playing for Barcelona and made her debut in December. If she gets a run of games, she may come back into the picture.

England squad to face Portugal and Spain

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps, Hannah Hampton, Anna Moorhouse

Defenders: Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Jess Carter, Niamh Charles, Maya Le Tissier, Esme Morgan, Millie Turner, Leah Williamson, Lotte Wubben-Moy

Midfielders: Laura Blindkilde Brown, Grace Clinton, Ruby Mace, Jess Park, Ella Toone, Keira Walsh

Forwards: Aggie Beever-Jones, Lauren James, Beth Mead, Jess Naz, Nikita Parris, Alessia Russo