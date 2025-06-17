Newcastle United transfer news: Joao Pedro, Anthony Elanga, James Trafford and more

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Having ended their trophy drought with Carabao Cup success last season, Newcastle United now have work to do in the transfer market.

With a return to the Champions League, the Magpies need to strengthen their squad to compete at the highest level.

Boss Eddie Howe has made it known that he is looking to work fast this summer, seemingly not wanting to repeat the sort of saga that saw Marc Guehi remain at Crystal Palace despite strong interest.

The Saudi-backed club have been without any major recruits over the past two seasons due to PSR rules, but could make a plunge in the summer market with a string of options already linked to the North East giants.

Here’s everything you need to know about Newcastle United’s summer transfer plans:

open image in gallery Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is keen to get work done (Gareth Fuller/PA) ( PA Wire )

Areas to improve

There are four key areas of improvement this summer. The first is up front, with the club seemingly hunting for another striker to join the reliable Alexander Isak.

Newcastle need reinforcements on the right flank too, as they prepare to do battle in the Champions League. Squad depth is important and that may play a key part in their recruitment plan this summer.

In midfield, the Magpies have plenty of options with the likes of Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes in no need of additional support. However, another central defender would be a major plus as the club returns to Europe’s top club competition.

Finally, Newcastle have been linked to signing a new goalkeeper, which has become an apparent area that would benefit from improvement, despite Nick Pope’s class, his injury record has sometimes meant Howe is forced to contend with his his back-up.

open image in gallery Lloyd Kelly has now joined Juventus permanently (Kieran Cleeves/PA) ( PA Wire )

Done deals

Ins: Antonito Cordero (Malaga, free transfer)

Outs: Lloyd Kelly (Juventus, £15m agreed), Jamal Lewis (out of contract)

Potential targets

Joao Pedro, Brighton & Hove Albion

Newcastle have been linked to £60m-rated Brighton front-man Joao Pedro. He managed 10 Premier League goals in the 2024/25 season, taking his Seagulls tally to 30 in all competitions across two terms.

Anthony Elanga, Nottingham Forest

Another player rated at around £60m is Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga. The 23-year-old Sweden international, who can play across the forward line, has shone at the City Ground after making the move from Manchester United. He provided 12 assists last season, notching a half dozen goals.

open image in gallery Forest forward Anthony Elanga is attracting Newcastle attention (Mike Egerton/PA) ( PA Wire )

James Trafford, Burnley

In the goalkeeping department, Newcastle’s principal target remains James Trafford. The England international, now 22 years old, recorded a remarkable 29 clean sheets in 45 Championship games on route to promotion back into the Premier League with Burnley. He has been a figure of interest for Howe’s side in the past.

Antoine Semenyo, AFC Bournemouth

In the attacking department, Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo has attracted attention according to BBC Sport. The Ghana international is said to be of interest to Newcastle after recording 19 goal involvements across all competitions on the south coast.

Jaka Bijol, Udinese

On the more outlandish side, Sky Sports Switzerland has claimed that Newcastle are looking to hijack Leeds United’s move for Udinese central defender Jaka Bijol. The 26-year-old Slovenia international has made close to a century of appearances for the Italian side, has worn the captain’s armband, but is said to be having a medical at Elland Road.

open image in gallery Jonathan David could be set for a Premier League switch ( AFP via Getty Images )

Jonathan David, Lille

There has been a flip-flopping over the rumours surrounding Jonathan David’s movements this summer. The Mirror have reported that there is a list of Premier League clubs interested in the prolific Canadian striker who netted 25 goals last season, but his likely destination remains unknown.