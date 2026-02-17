Sarina Wiegman speaks out on her England future as Lionesses target World Cup glory

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England Women’s head coach Sarina Wiegman has asserted that ongoing discussions regarding a potential extension to her contract will not serve as a distraction as the Lionesses commence their qualification campaign for the 2027 World Cup.

Wiegman, who has guided her team to consecutive European Championship victories, signed her current deal just over a year ago, which is set to conclude at the end of next year’s tournament.

While she indicated in December that “clear conversations” about a further extension had not yet taken place, the 56-year-old confirmed during her squad announcement for next month’s qualifiers against Ukraine and Iceland that talks are progressing.

However, she emphasised that these discussions would not impede their immediate objective of securing a spot in Brazil next year.

“No update. It’s pretty far away. We are in conversations all the time, and we’re still very happy from both sides,” Wiegman stated.

open image in gallery Sarina Wiegman has a little over a year left on her England contract ( Getty )

“There is no distraction whatsoever. We want to really focus on this qualification. We want to qualify and the best possible way is to do that in June. We’re going for that and let’s first do that.”

The squad sees the welcome return of captain Leah Williamson, who missed friendly victories over China, Ghana, and Australia, as well as a defeat to Brazil late last year due to injury.

Other prominent players such as Chelsea forward Lauren James, Manchester City defender Alex Greenwood, and goalkeeper Hannah Hampton are also included.

open image in gallery Leah Williamson is back in the England squad ( PA )

Conversely, the team will be without key figures, Beth Mead and Ella Toone, both sidelined with injuries.

Wiegman acknowledged the impact of these absences, stating: “Of course you want them (Mead and Toone) in the team.

“You know you have seen in all of the camps we have had, players have lots of games, very high level, and there are always a couple of players who are injured who we can’t bring in. That’s part of our football life too.”

She added: “You just have to move on and hopefully the players get fit soon and we have more options. The more options the better it is for us and the harder to make the right decisions. It’s part of life now and hopefully for the players, they get fit quick.

“There is a little bit of a puzzle at the moment but at the same time I think we have enough players in the squad to play good games and to have players on the pitch who are fit and can perform at the highest level.”

open image in gallery Poppy Pattinson has earned her first call-up ( Cody Froggatt/PA )

In a notable addition, London City Lionesses’ Poppy Pattinson has received her first senior call-up.

Wiegman praised the left-back, noting: “I think she had some good performances, a left-back who is very proactive across the whole wing, takes a lot of initiative and in possession she really wants to play forward. I liked her performances. She was really excited by the call-up.”

The focus remains squarely on the upcoming qualification matches.