The Metropolitan Police are investigating after a supporter clashed with Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka during Chelsea’s Carabao Cup quarter-final win at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

The fan, who emerged from Chelsea’s home section, ran on to the pitch to celebrate in the face of Dubravka, barging into the goalkeeper, who did not react.

The incident occurred immediately after Mykhailo Mudryk had equalised for Chelsea in added time at the end of 90 minutes. His goal forced a penalty shootout, which Chelsea then won to reach the semi-finals.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said after the game: “I have always said that the safety of players, coaches, managers, referees, linesmen that’s the priority in any football match. So more has to be done to keep especially irate supporters away from the pitch.”

Howe’s Chelsea counterpart, Mauricio Pochettino, added: “We need to be careful. The fans need to be careful with this type of thing because it’s a thing that can put in danger the players. I’m disappointed. I don’t agree with this type of thing that happened here in Stamford Bridge and in other stadiums in England or around the world. It’s always disappointing with this type of thing because it’s dangerous.”

No arrests have yet been made. Chelsea have also opened an internal investigation into how the incident unfolded.