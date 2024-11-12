Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard says he has “listened to my body” and returned to London after being ruled out of international duty for Norway.

Odegaard started for the first time since August in Sunday’s 1-1 Premier League draw after being sidelined by an ankle injury.

The 25-year-old flew to Oslo to link up with the Norway squad for Nations League fixtures against Slovenia and Kazakhstan, but will now complete his rehabilitation work in London.

“After discussions with the medical staff at the national team, we have unfortunately concluded that the situation is not good enough to play these matches,” Norway captain Odegaard told the official Norwegian Football Association website.

“I’ve been through a long training period and when you haven’t practiced football in the last nine weeks, it’s natural not to be 100 per cent yet.

open image in gallery Martin Odegaard made his first start for Arsenal since August against Chelsea ( PA )

“I need to listen to my body, complete this rehab process and get my foot back in good shape.

“The hope has always been to be able to play the national matches, and if I hadn’t played on Sunday, it would have been out of the question to participate anyway.

“It’s a very bad feeling to lose these games, I love playing for Norway and with this team.”

Norway team doctor Ola Sand said Odegaard had suffered a “complicated” ankle injury and that he needs more time to be “match-ready again”.

National-team manager Stale Solbakken said: “We knew that there was a risk that Martin would not be ready.

“He has had a strong desire to take part in the matches, but we cannot risk his health.”

Arsenal’s next clash in the Premier League is a home game with Nottingham Forest on Saturday, November 23.

