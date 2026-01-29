Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celtic manager Martin O’Neill said that the club are “making progress” as they look to add some January signings after securing a place in the Europa League play-offs.

The Scottish champions eventually eased past Utrecht with a 4-2 win at Celtic Park on Thursday evening to finish 21st in the league phase table, and they will face one of German side Stuttgart or Hungarian club Ferencvaros in February’s play-off tie, with the draw coming on Friday.

And that result means Celtic are fighting on three fronts as they enter the final few months of the season, with O’Neill’s side six points behind Hearts in the Scottish Premiership while still in contention in the Scottish Cup and in Europe.

When quizzed on whether the club will be able to make the additions it may well need to stay in these competitions, O’Neill said: “We’re making progress, we think we can move it along now, so I’m very hopeful we can get some recruits in.

“Like anything else you’re trying to look for a bit of quality to supplement the squad and improve it. It’s not been easy,” explained the 73-year-old.

Defender Julian Araujo and forward Tomas Cvancara have arrived on loan so far this month but there have been no permanent additions, though several names have been linked to Celtic Park including Frosinone’s Farès Ghedjemis and Hungarian forward Damir Redzic.

open image in gallery A quick start saw Celtic score three goals in the opening 20 minutes to all but seal the win over Utrecht ( Andrew Milligan/PA Wire )

However, O’Neill went on to add that he cannot guarantee any arrivals before the end of the transfer window.

“I’ve had transfer windows in the past – not at Celtic - where I’ve been twiddling my fingers, so we’re trying to do some work and we think we can do it,” he said.

“You keep questioning me, I can never guarantee anything, but we’re very hopeful.”

Celtic have until 7pm GMT on Monday 2 February to make new signings, though clubs in all leagues will be able to sign free agents after the deadline.