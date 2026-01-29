Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
Liveupdated

Celtic v Utrecht live: Europa League updates from race to qualify for knockouts in league phase finale

Martin O’Neil’s side are targeting progress to the Europa League play-off round

Celtic face a crunch Europa League test tonight against Utrecht, with victory the target to advance and secure their place in Friday’s draw.

Celtic are 24th in the Europa League and hold that coveted final spot, which will take them into the knockout phase play-offs.

The Scottish champions must beware Ludogorets Razgrad, just a point behind, with the Bulgarian outfit hosting Nice in their own finale. Six points behind Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts, having been pegged back twice in a thrilling 2-2 draw at Tynecastle Park last weekend.

“We have to win the game. It’s as simple as that. If we do win the game, we’re through,” Martin O’Neill said on the game. “They can play. You give them an opportunity, and they will cause you problems.”

Follow all the build-up and latest updates from Parkhead below:

Europa League key dates

If Celtic do make it through tonight, here are some key dates that they’ll be looking at:

Play-off first legs will be played on 19 February and second legs are slated to take place on 26 February.

Round of 16

First leg: 11/12 March

Second leg: 18/19 March

Quarter-finals

First leg: 8/9 April

Second leg: 15/16 April

Semi-finals

First leg: 29/30 April

Second leg: 6/7 May

Final

19/20 May - Besiktas Park, Istanbul

29 January 2026 19:20

Celtic make their arrivals

29 January 2026 19:15

29 January 2026 19:10

Team news

Celtic boss Martin O’Neill has made just two changes to the side that drew to Hearts last weekend. Colby Donovan comes into defence at right-back in place of Julián Araujo, while Sebastian Tounekti gets the nod in the forward line ahead of Tomáš Čvančara.

29 January 2026 19:04

Line-ups

Utrecht XI: Barkas; Vesterlund, van der Hoorn, Viergever, Murkin; Engwanda, Zechiel; Rodridguez, Cathline, Blake; De Wit.

Subs: Brouwer, Gadellaa, Van den Berg, Bozdogan, El Karouani, Didden, El Arguioui, Menzo, Haller, van Ommeren.

29 January 2026 18:57

Line-ups

Celtic XI: Schmeichel; Donovan, Trusty, Scales, Tierney, McGregor, Engels. Nygren, Yang, Tounekti, Maeda.

Subs: Sinisalo, Doohan, Balikwisha, McCowan, Iheanacho, Bernardo, Murray, Forrest, McArdle, Ralston, Hale, Isiguzo.

29 January 2026 18:49

Team news

The line-ups should be released in the next five minutes, so here’s a reminder of the early team news...

Alistair Johnston, Callum Osmand, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Jota, Kelechi Iheanacho and Marcelo Saracchi will miss out here through injury.

And Martin O’Neil must make do without the suspended Reo Hatate.

Kieran Tierney is a doubt after coming off against Hearts.

29 January 2026 18:40

Match stats

Celtic have won their past two major European matches against Dutch opponents, both times beating Feyenoord (in December 2023 and November 2025).

And Utrecht are winless in 10 away major European matches (D2 L8) since winning 4-0 at MSK Zilina in October 2003 – they've only netted two goals in their 10 away games since.

29 January 2026 18:30

Reo Hatate the hero and villain in dramatic Celtic draw at Bologna

Here’s the report from a dramatic night in Bologna for Celtic last time out in this competition...

Ten-man Celtic lost a two-goal half-time lead but held on for what could be a precious Europa League point in Bologna.

Reo Hatate opened the scoring early on before collecting two yellow cards in three minutes. Auston Trusty doubled Celtic’s lead but Martin O’Neill’s side came under sustained pressure after the interval and goals from Thijs Dallinga and Jonathan Rowe brought Bologna level.

Although the Italian side managed 37 attempts at goal in total, both teams had chances to win it before the game finished 2-2.

Reo Hatate the hero and villain in dramatic Celtic draw at Bologna

Bologna 2-2 Celtic: Reo Hatate scored the opener and was then sent off for Martin O’Neill’s side, who squandered a two-goal lead but kept their qualification hopes alive.
29 January 2026 18:15

Tonight's fixtures

Here’s the full list of Europa League fixtures for this evening:

29 January 2026 18:00

