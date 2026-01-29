Celtic v Utrecht live: Europa League updates from race to qualify for knockouts in league phase finale
Martin O’Neil’s side are targeting progress to the Europa League play-off round
Celtic face a crunch Europa League test tonight against Utrecht, with victory the target to advance and secure their place in Friday’s draw.
Celtic are 24th in the Europa League and hold that coveted final spot, which will take them into the knockout phase play-offs.
The Scottish champions must beware Ludogorets Razgrad, just a point behind, with the Bulgarian outfit hosting Nice in their own finale. Six points behind Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts, having been pegged back twice in a thrilling 2-2 draw at Tynecastle Park last weekend.
“We have to win the game. It’s as simple as that. If we do win the game, we’re through,” Martin O’Neill said on the game. “They can play. You give them an opportunity, and they will cause you problems.”
Follow all the build-up and latest updates from Parkhead below:
Europa League key dates
If Celtic do make it through tonight, here are some key dates that they’ll be looking at:
Play-off first legs will be played on 19 February and second legs are slated to take place on 26 February.
Round of 16
First leg: 11/12 March
Second leg: 18/19 March
Quarter-finals
First leg: 8/9 April
Second leg: 15/16 April
Semi-finals
First leg: 29/30 April
Second leg: 6/7 May
Final
19/20 May - Besiktas Park, Istanbul
When is Europa League play-off draw? Date, time, teams qualified and how to watch
The draw for the first knockout round in the 2025/26 Europa League is set to be made as the play-off qualifiers find out their fate.
A hectic league phase is nearing an end with those still in contention vying for places in both the top eight and middle 16.
Those select eight sides will progress directly to the round of 16, leaving the 16 below to face off in two-legged play-off ties to determine who progresses.
Of the 36 entrants into the league phase, as many as 28 teams are unsure of their fate entering the final round of fixtures ahead of Friday’s draw.
Here’s everything you need to know.
Team news
Celtic boss Martin O’Neill has made just two changes to the side that drew to Hearts last weekend. Colby Donovan comes into defence at right-back in place of Julián Araujo, while Sebastian Tounekti gets the nod in the forward line ahead of Tomáš Čvančara.
Line-ups
Utrecht XI: Barkas; Vesterlund, van der Hoorn, Viergever, Murkin; Engwanda, Zechiel; Rodridguez, Cathline, Blake; De Wit.
Subs: Brouwer, Gadellaa, Van den Berg, Bozdogan, El Karouani, Didden, El Arguioui, Menzo, Haller, van Ommeren.
Line-ups
Celtic XI: Schmeichel; Donovan, Trusty, Scales, Tierney, McGregor, Engels. Nygren, Yang, Tounekti, Maeda.
Subs: Sinisalo, Doohan, Balikwisha, McCowan, Iheanacho, Bernardo, Murray, Forrest, McArdle, Ralston, Hale, Isiguzo.
Team news
The line-ups should be released in the next five minutes, so here’s a reminder of the early team news...
Alistair Johnston, Callum Osmand, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Jota, Kelechi Iheanacho and Marcelo Saracchi will miss out here through injury.
And Martin O’Neil must make do without the suspended Reo Hatate.
Kieran Tierney is a doubt after coming off against Hearts.
Match stats
Celtic have won their past two major European matches against Dutch opponents, both times beating Feyenoord (in December 2023 and November 2025).
And Utrecht are winless in 10 away major European matches (D2 L8) since winning 4-0 at MSK Zilina in October 2003 – they've only netted two goals in their 10 away games since.
Reo Hatate the hero and villain in dramatic Celtic draw at Bologna
Here’s the report from a dramatic night in Bologna for Celtic last time out in this competition...
Ten-man Celtic lost a two-goal half-time lead but held on for what could be a precious Europa League point in Bologna.
Reo Hatate opened the scoring early on before collecting two yellow cards in three minutes. Auston Trusty doubled Celtic’s lead but Martin O’Neill’s side came under sustained pressure after the interval and goals from Thijs Dallinga and Jonathan Rowe brought Bologna level.
Although the Italian side managed 37 attempts at goal in total, both teams had chances to win it before the game finished 2-2.
Reo Hatate the hero and villain in dramatic Celtic draw at Bologna
