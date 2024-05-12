Mary Earps future unresolved despite Manchester United’s FA Cup final win

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester United manager Marc Skinner admitted he was unsure if Mary Earps would be at the club next season following the 4-0 Women’s FA Cup final victory over Tottenham.

England goalkeeper Earps is out of contract at the end of the season but helped the club’s first piece of silverware, six years after the formation of the women’s team, at Wembley.

Alessia Russo left United at the end of her contract last season and joined rivals Arsenal on a free transfer, while Earps is set to attract interest from sides across Europe.

United are desperate to keep Earps and conversations are ongoing around her future, but the club have underperformed in the Women’s Super League this season and could finish fifth after challenging for the title next season.

Skinner, who is also out of contract at the end of the season, said winning the FA Cup at Wembley would “help” contact negotiations but was unable to provide assurances that Earps would stay.

"That is a decision to be made later, it is not a conversation for now,” he told the BBC. “I’m sure it does help but me and Mary have a great relationship. Of course I would love her to stay. She is an FA Cup winner.”

Skinner, meanwhile, wants to stay at United and was confident he can bring more success to the club. Asked if he expected to carry on next season, Skinner said: “I hope so… but we’ve created history and I have got to live in that moment.

“I believe in myself fully and I am still only a baby in terms of my career. I have lots and lots to achieve in this game. From my perspective, I feel the club are in fantastic hands and hopefully I am here to be able to do that and push forward with them.

“I am happy with the job I am doing at Man United. If we believe we should be winning everything every second, then we’re not in the right space right now.

“That’s what we want to aspire to be, but to add this, it gives the experience for the players to build on.

“We’re not happy with where we will finish in the league, but to be history-makers for this fantastic club and our fans means more than relief. It is actually a really exciting moment.”