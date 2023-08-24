Jump to content

Mary Earps replica shirts to finally be sold in ‘limited quantities’

Earps saved a penalty in England’s World Cup final defeat to Spain on Sunday.

Jamie Gardner
Thursday 24 August 2023 14:57
Replicas of Mary Earps’ England goalkeeper kit are to be made available for sale in limited quantities by manufacturer Nike (Zac Goodwin/PA)
A limited number of replica Mary Earps goalkeeping shirts are finally being made available to buy by England kit manufacturer Nike.

Earps had said prior to the World Cup it was “hugely disappointing and very hurtful” that the replica kits were not available to purchase.

Calls for Nike to put things right have grown louder over the last week – including from former sports minister Tracey Crouch – after Earps saved a penalty for England in Sunday’s World Cup final against Spain, with the Lionesses ultimately slipping to a 1-0 defeat.

And the company has now acted, with a spokesperson saying on Thursday: “We’ve seen and share the unprecedented passion and interest in women’s football this year and remain committed to playing our part by offering the best products and services to athletes and fans.

“We invested more in this year’s World Cup than any other global tournament to date. Nike has secured limited quantities of goalkeeper jerseys for England, (the United States), France and the Netherlands to be sold through the federation websites over the coming days, and we are also in conversations with our other federation partners.

“We recognise that during the tournament we didn’t serve those fans who wished to show their passion and support to the squad’s goalkeepers. We are committed to retailing women’s goalkeeping jerseys for major tournaments in the future.”

